Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Appears During Summer Game Fest

The Yakuza franchise is a long-running one, and you’ve likely played a game or two from this series. Its over-the-top brawler-style action has become iconic with this series, and now fans can get ready for another helping. If you haven’t already caught word of a new game, a new game is in the works. During Summer Game Fest, a new trailer showcased Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. This game will be putting players back into the role of series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu.

In this game, we’re following Kazuma Kiryua after he faked his death and abandoned his name. In an effort to save his family, our protagonist has been living life as Joryu, trying to stay under the radar. However, a new mysterious figure has appeared, trying to drive Kazuma Kiryua out of hiding. With this new figure posing a new threat, Kiryu must come back into the life of crime and fight his way through the slew of hostile enemies that will come his way.

While details might be a bit scarce still on the game, we do know that this title will be taking place between the events of Yakuza 6 and Like A Dragon. This would set the game series up for Yakuza 8, which we’re finding through a report by MP1st, is said to feature Kiryu as the protagonist once again. We’ll just have to wait and see how the narrative plays out and where we leave Kiryu when the credits roll in this installment. Fortunately, we know just when we’ll be getting our hands on this game.

Currently, the developers are striving to release Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name into the marketplace on November 8, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Again, if you missed out on today’s Summer Game Fest stream, then you can check out the game trailer for this title in the video we have embedded above.

Meanwhile, we’ll likely get more information about the game and if there are any recaps planned for newcomers in order to catch them up on the storyline. At any rate, we’ll have plenty of time for some of these questions to be cleared up before November rolls around.