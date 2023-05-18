Starfield Reportedly Features A More Robust Customization System Than Fallout 4

Starfield is one of the more anticipated RPGs coming out this year. We’ve been watching this game slowly get teased by Bethesda over the years. Now that Microsoft has acquired Zenimax Media and, with it, Bethesda, we know Starfield is set to be an Xbox exclusive. Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering what this game will entail regardless of whether it misses out on the PlayStation 5 platform.

Thanks to a report by PCGamesN, we’re finding out that Starfield should have a rather robust customization system. The publication uncovered a Reddit post for Starfield detailing hair customization options. Noticed by Reddit user Harrison Allen, the earlier gameplay reveal footage that had been released was stopped on a scene where the individual could focus on the customization options available for the protagonist character. In particular, there was a clearer indication of the hair slider.

Much like other games, this slider will allow players to select from various hairstyles. Zooming in far enough, Harrison Allen could count the different lines indicating a new hairstyle, and they deduced that there are anywhere from 47 to 51 different hairstyles for females. That’s, of course, if the slider doesn’t go even further. But as noted by PCGamesN, that’s already well above the 26 different hairstyles available for Fallout 4.

We are certainly hopeful that this customization system is far more robust with different areas of your protagonist to make them feel a little more unique compared to other players or even NPCs you might find along the way. Hopefully, this is just one area that we can get a better look at when Bethesda offers its deep dive into Starfield next month.

Starfield players should hopefully get plenty of new and exciting bits of information from Bethesda next month. But we still have a slight ways to go. Currently, Starfield is not set to launch into the marketplace until September 6, 2023. When this game does end up launching into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. Furthermore, since this is now a first-party studio title under Xbox, you’ll also get to see this game launch on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. As a result, we expect quite a few subscription renewals and new Xbox Game Pass subscribers when Starfield releases.