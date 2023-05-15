Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt Developers Are Calling It Quits On Their Battle Royale Attempt

When it comes to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, the development team, Sharkmob, was seeking to deliver a new thrilling free-to-play battle royale experience. This was a game set within the Vampire: The Masquerade universe where players take the roles of vampires. The game is set within a seemingly normal world, and players are forced to duke it out while being hunted down by rival vampires along with humans. Much like other games in the battle royale genre, the goal was to be the last player standing.

Unfortunately, the game didn’t quite hit the mass appeal that the development team was hopeful of hitting. So today, the studio has taken to the official website for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt to reveal that they are ending development. This next update coming to the game will be the last, as going forward, the battle royale title will only receive patch updates as a means to provide maintenance. Meanwhile, the game developers are working in a couple of areas to ensure players still enjoying the game can continue playing.

While the main reason this game is being dropped is that the developers are not reaching a critical mass of players to warrant future development, the studio is aware that a smaller player base is playing. As a result, the studio is working to ensure tokens are easier to earn just by playing the game. This way, you can still unlock cosmetics within the game, as purchasing tokens with real currency will be dropped on September 26, 2023. Furthermore, it’s noted within the blog post that there will be an in-game player voting system that will allow new unlocks to keep Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt feeling fresh.

Fortunately, the servers will remain on for those who still want to enjoy this game. However, we imagine the servers will eventually get turned off once Sharkmob notices that fewer players are logging into the game regularly. So if you haven’t given this game a chance, you can download a copy on both PC and PlayStation 5 platforms.

As for Sharkmob, we know that the studio has other projects in the works. While their time is coming to an end with Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, we do know that the studio is working on two more AAA projects being powered by Unreal Engine 5. We just have to sit tight and wait for the games to finally be unveiled.