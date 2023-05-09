Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle Release Date Announced With Demo Coming This Month

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is nearing its release as we finally have a launch date for the game. Best of all, if you’re itching to get your hands on the next survival horror installment, a demo is heading your way this week. As long as the development team at Invader Studios is not met with any unexpected delays, players should be able to dive into this upcoming game on August 30, 2023. But, of course, to ensure the game is a hit, developers hope you’ll consider going through the demo that is about to drop into the marketplace this week.

Thanks to a report from Gematsu, we’re finding that Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle will launch into the marketplace on August 30, 2023. But outside of that, a demo will be made available for those on PC this May 11, 2023. That would allow players to offer feedback on the game that could be crucial to ensure a successful launch. This feedback will allow the development team to go back and make any fine adjustments to the game. From what the publisher of the game, Leonardo Interactive, has said so far, players will find that the demo will offer the first opening moments of the game’s story.

Players will not only get some storyline in the demo, but most of the gameplay mechanics and weapons will be accessible for players to try out. Meanwhile, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a prequel to the previously released Daymare: 1998. Players will be following special agent of Dalila Reyes, a former government spy that now works at Hexacore Advanced Division for Extraction and Search, better known as H.A.D.E.S. A new mission will put Dalila into the most advanced experimental research center in the United States of America.

If you don’t recall, Daymare: 1998 got its start in development as a fan project to remake Resident Evil 2. However, Capcom invited the group to their headquarters in 2015 as they asked to cease development of the game. But from there, Capcom’s producers were actually persuaded to continue development and rework the game project into a new IP. There was even some veteran Resident Evil developers that joined the project. That initial release had mixed reviews, so hopefully, the developers were able to learn what didn’t work and provide an even better gameplay experience for players with the prequel release.

While the PC platform is about to receive a demo of the game, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is set to also launch on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms on August 30, 2023. Additionally, we know that the Nintendo Switch will receive a release at some point later on.