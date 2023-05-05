Is There A Superman Game On The Way?

As the world of entertainment has shown, if a property can go from one style of media to another in an attempt to make money, the people behind the property will try to make that happen. Typically, when it comes to video games, that applies to a gaming franchise becoming a cartoon or live-action film/series, something that has been very successful as of late. However, when it comes to comic book characters like Superman, the goal is to take them from comics to movies/TV shows and eventually try to make a video game of their universe.

When it works, it’s an incredibly successful thing, such as with the Batman games from Rocksteady or the Spider-Man titles from Insomniac. However, when it doesn’t work, you notice, and sadly for the Man of Steel, he has one of the worst gaming records in history. There have been numerous attempts to make a great gaming title starring Kal-El, and it’s never worked out. Everyone remembers the disaster that was the Nintendo 64 title, and the game based on the Brandon Routh movie wasn’t any better.

One could argue that the best game “starring” him was Injustice 1&2, and that’s only because the games were based on the concept of the Man of Steel turning dark and the world having to react to it in numerous ways. But that was a fighting game franchise featuring many characters from the DC Universe, and thus not solely about him.

However, in an earnings call, as noted by Tweak Town, Warner Bros Discovery head David Zaslav noted that the company is trying to expand brands so that they touch all media and interact with fans in many ways. He hinted that a certain DC character could get a game soon in line with an upcoming movie:

“When we launch a product on Max or HBO, and when we have a game, that game belongs to us, but now there’s this in-betweener. It may be in the next couple of years that we launch a Superman movie and…people spend more time and there’s more economics of people just hanging out in the Superman world and universe…”

While that’s not a definitive confirmation, it wouldn’t be surprising for them to try and make numerous properties to tie into the upcoming movie being directed by James Gunn. It’s set for 2025, giving them time to try and make a gaming property for the Man of Steel.

Whether it’s good or not, no one can say.