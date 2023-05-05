Fortnite Is Heading To The Olympics Thanks To The Esports Series

The Olympics has continued to see the top athletes from around the world compete in various sports. It’s a journey for these athletes as they work incredibly hard to reach a level that would see them qualify to make it into the Olympics. However, with the popularity of Esports continuing to thrive over the years, it looks as if the International Olympic Committee is willing to give video games a shot. As a result, this year, we will see Olympic Esports Week take place, where competitors will compete in a variety of different games.

Let’s quickly make some adjustments to your expectations. Rather than the typical Esports tournaments featuring iconic competitive games, the IOC is looking at more specific games. These titles being featured will be based on actual sports, so games like Super Smash Bros. are out of the question. That could potentially change in the future depending on how well the Olympic Esports Week handles this year. Although, we do know of one popular competitive game that will be featured thanks to a report by NME, and that’s Fortnite.

Fortnite has been a dominant battle royale title for years now, and it’s getting featured during the event. But it’s a tweaked game version, as you won’t be battling other players. Instead, it looks like a map was created just for this event, where players will go through the course testing their target-aiming shots. So it seems players will have to roam through the map in a pathway while firing at the targets as they pop up.

If you haven’t heard, the Olympic Esports Week will occur from June 22, 2023, through June 25, 2023. This will be featured in Singapore, where you’ll see some of the top players compete in Fortnite and other video games. Currently, the games being featured are Tic Tac Bow, WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros, Chess.com, Zwift, Just Dance, Gran Turismo, Virtual Regatta, Tennis Clash, Virtual Taekwondo, and lastly, as mentioned Fortnite.

We’ll certainly be interested in seeing if Esports proves to be a big event for the Olympics and if other games will eventually get featured. Regardless, there are still countless massive tournaments out there that show off some truly remarkable player skills for different video games.