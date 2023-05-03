More Tears of the Kingdom Pre-Order Gifts Appears

Are you ready for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to come out? If so, you’re not alone. In fact, there are arguably millions of gamers, and dozens of critics, who are waiting to get their hands on the game and see what new adventures in Hyrule they can experience. The previous title in the franchise was one of the best games ever made in some people’s minds, and the sequel has a lot to live up to. Given the enthusiasm over the title and the anticipation for its release, it’s not surprising that numerous stores are trying to get your purchase.

Specifically, various stores offer all kinds of pre-order bonuses if you buy Tears of the Kingdom from them instead of their competitors. It’s a tried and true tactic, and we’ll admit some of the pre-order bonuses are pretty good. In this case, Target is the newest one to offer something, as Twitter points out that a leaked image is portraying a special adventure hip bag as the pre-order bonus. Depending on the item’s quality, it could be something worth having.

Purchase The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom in store at Target on release day and receive a free adventure hip pack while supplies last! pic.twitter.com/dFZh9bjSh9 — Nintendo Merch Central (@nintendomerch) May 3, 2023

Depending on how you feel about things, you should check out all the various stores to see what pre-order bonus you want to maximize your purchase quality.

Or, if you’re not into pre-order bonuses, you can anticipate what you’ll do first when you get into the game. The title will offer an updated and altered version of Hyrule for you to explore due to Ganondorf’s interference. There will be sky islands for you to check out and discover and new underground realms to explore, and the surface will hold just as many wonders.

Plus, we still only have clues of what the same’s story will be, so there’s plenty to anticipate and wonder about.

To that end, it should be noted that a leaked version of the game has already made its way online. So while Nintendo will undoubtedly do its best to take it down and block any videos chronicling any spoilers, you might want to take precautions to ensure you don’t get anything spoiled before you play it on the 12th and beyond.

In more positive news, Patricia Summersett has confirmed that she is returning to the role of Zelda for the sequel title. Many are excited to see Zelda’s expanded role in the new game, and Patricia’s voice will be a welcome thing to hear as we return to Hyrule.