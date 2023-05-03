Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons Announced

Numerous classic games filled up the childhood of gamers. But in the earliest days of consoles like the NES and SNES, one of the most popular genres was that of the “beat’em up.” In them, you’d play various characters going across a linear level and have to beat up leagues of bad guys and villains to obtain a goal. We’ve seen a slight return of those franchises over the last year or so, and now, a new entry to a beloved classic is coming via Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons. Moreover, the game is arriving this fall.

As you’ll see in the trailer below, the game reverts to its classic pixel form and has you playing as the two legendary brothers as they go on a new quest. Here’s a synopsis of the game as detailed by Nintendo Everything:

“Prepare to throw down the Double Dragon way in this fresh addition to the iconic beat ‘em up franchise. It’s the year 199X, and nuclear war has devastated New York City leaving its citizens to fight for survival as riots and crime engulf the streets. The city has been overtaken by criminal gangs who terrorize its ruins as they fight for total dominance. Unwilling to endure these conditions any longer, young Billy and Jimmy Lee take it upon themselves to drive the gangs out of their city.”

The game will serve as a kind of prequel to the original titles, and it won’t simply be a beat’em-up game. Instead, it’ll be a roguelike title where the game will shift depending on what you do. That includes changing the difficulty of the levels you play depending on when you play them. That makes it so each playthrough can differ from the last if you do a different path than the last run.

Another change is that you won’t be playing solely as the dragons but as eleven other possible characters. You’ll have access to upgrades that you can use to get boosts in battle and more. Plus, there will be co-op play for you to use to join up with friends and save the city together!

If you’re looking for even more challenges within the game, activate the Permadeath option or put the game on infinite mode and see how long you last!

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is the perfect dose of nostalgia for those who remember the old days, so get ready to play it when it arrives on console later this year: