Storm Is Coming To Marvel’s Midnight Suns

One of the reasons that Marvel’s Midnight Suns was so intriguing to fans of the comic book universe, and gamers too, was that the game wasn’t going to pick the “typical characters’ for you to play for the most part. So, for example, while they do have standard picks like Captain America, Spider-Man, and Wolverine, they also have Magik, Blade, the Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider, and more. The DLC has added even more to the supernatural madness by bringing in Morbius, and now, they’re teasing the arrival of the fan-favorite X-Men Storm. The goddess approaches, so get ready.

As revealed by the official Marvel’s Midnight Suns Twitter handle, Storm will arrive on May 11th alongside the game’s PS4 and Xbox One versions. Said versions will have access to the DLC upon launch, so they won’t be left behind.

So what brings Storm into the mix? She’s doing what she does best, protecting those in need. As her debut trailer shows, Ororo seeks a child she knows that was taken from an orphanage. The vampires are trying to hunt and convert the homeless and those who “aren’t seen” to bolster their ranks, and Storm isn’t having any of it.

As you’ll see below, you’ll get to unleash the fury of nature with Storm’s abilities, including powering herself up with elemental buffs or bringing down the lightning to strike enemies where they stand. You will want her in your party if you’re a fan of this beloved character. Plus, her arrival will bring new updates and upgrades to the hub area, so don’t miss out on that too.

On May 11, lightning strikes TWICE!



⚡ Storm joins the squad

⚡ Midnight Suns arrives on PS4 and Xbox One – including all DLC!



📰: https://t.co/RMRa09S56g pic.twitter.com/ZPVTHf0b7l — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) May 2, 2023

The sad thing about this game is that not as many people appreciate it as they likely should. One of the heads of Firaxis, the game’s developer, noted recently that he “understood” why so many people balked at the game or didn’t want to try it. He said the card system, by which you use your characters in combat, was the “straw that broke the camel’s back” in his mind. However, he remains adamant that it was the best option for them to invoke the power of these characters while also keeping the game strategic.

It’s the great “Catch-22” of the gaming world. Do you try and make something unique yet fun? Or do you stick with what everyone is used to and “likes” and hope they like your version of it? Either way, the team continues with the game, so enjoy it if you get it.