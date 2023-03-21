Marvel’s Midnight Suns Gets Morbius Trailer

While Marvel’s Midnight Suns might not have been the success the company and developer Firaxis hoped for, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the game now, months after its release. The title is a unique mix of the Marvel superhero world and the turn-based tactics Firaxis games are known for. It’s mixed with a story focusing on the more supernatural side of the Marvel Comics universe, bringing in characters you wouldn’t see in a game of this nature to highlight the looming threat. Despite poor sales, DLC is still being dropped for the game. However, one such pack has arrived today via the Season Pass.

The DLC is called “The Hunger,” bringing two important Marvel characters to interact with. The one you’ll get to play alongside in battle is Dr. Michael Morbius, aka Morbius The Living Vampire. In most continuities, he was a regular man who tried to replicate an experiment connected to Spider-Man, and in doing so, he accidentally got turned into a vampire.

While initially a Spider-Man villain, he later became an anti-hero and worked alongside other anti-heroes like Blade. That’s fitting, given that Blade recruits him in the trailer below:

Dr. Michael Morbius descends onto Marvel's Midnight Suns. 🦇



Add The Living Vampire and more with today's DLC drop, The Hunger: https://t.co/HF3UKAO3aj pic.twitter.com/zul2VcAW0j — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 21, 2023

As you can see, Morbius will unleash his full vampiric powers on enemies if you can play his cards correctly. So use him wisely in battle. Also, as shown in the trailer, the main villain of “The Hunger” is none other than Dracula himself.

Dracula has a deep history in the Marvel Comics universe, including in recent history when he interacted with Blade and a rival Avengers group as he tried to secure a new home for his people. But he’s fully powered in this version, and you can bet he won’t be an easy threat to take down.

Another irony of Midnight Suns bringing in Morbius is that he had a live-action adaptation release last year to terrifying results. By that, we mean the box office was terrible, and then the movie got memed so much that they put it back in theaters to even worse results! The man who played Morbius in the movie, Jared Leto, was even the winner of the Razzie for worst actor. Others in the movie even noted that the film was terrible, and they were shocked anyone went and saw it.

So if you were hoping to see the “real Morbius,” this game would be the way to go. It’s your choice.