Hogwarts Legacy Team Seeking Help For New Title

It’s always nice to hear that a studio has done well with a game that they launched. The team at Avalanche Studios has much to be excited about with the extremely successful release of Hogwarts Legacy. The game went from a repeatedly delayed title to one of the biggest hits of the year, if not the biggest hit currently. The year has yet to be finished, after all. But regardless of who’s on top of the leaderboard, the game had critical and fan praise, leaving many people to wonder what will be next for the studio. The good news is that we might have a clue as to that.

As noted by Game Rant, Avalanche Studios posted a job listing for a Software Engineer. Of course, that wouldn’t be that exciting on its own, but when you look at the text after that statement, things get quite interesting:

“Avalanche Software, a division of Warner Brothers Games Inc. seeks a Software Engineer to join our talented team working on an unannounced AAA console title,” they noted. “As a member of our studio’s engineering team, you will collaborate with designers, artists, and other engineers to develop immersive gameplay experiences with industry leading visuals. Relocation to Salt Lake City, Utah is required.”

The keyword here is “unannounced.” That means it’s a new project, and thus they need help to make it. But what is this “mystery project” that Avalanche is working on?

There are two ways to look at this. The first is that they were already working on another game within the studio, and they’re slowly building up to its announcement. Or, you could look at how it’s been months since Hogwarts Legacy and assume they’re working on a sequel to the hit title. So, would it be too soon to look for such a thing? Not really. Remember, the first game took years to make, and it had plenty of bumps along the way, not the least of which was being developed during the global pandemic.

Secondly, this was their biggest success story ever, so why wouldn’t they want to capitalize on it by trying to make an equally as successful sequel? It’s not hard to see Portkey Games and Warner Bros Discovery approving this thing. That goes double when you remember that Harry Potter and the other characters of his book are coming back via a TV series on WBD’s streaming service.

So perhaps the game will help build up that new TV series.