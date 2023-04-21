Unique Harry Potter Easter Egg Found In Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has been out for over two months, and gamers are still discussing it in many ways. Yes, one of those ways concerns the world’s creator and her views on certain topics, but we’ll not bring down the mood with that stuff. One of the things that gamers have been enjoying doing in the game is wandering around this version of Hogwarts Castle and seeing all the Easter Eggs they can find. Said Easter Eggs are specifically about trying to tie the game to the adventures of Harry Potter from the books and movies, and they’ve found quite a bit.

But one that was carefully hidden in the castle was recently discovered on Reddit. In a portrait within a castle, you’ll find two people interacting. Not much to go on there, right? Except, when you look further down, you’ll notice a house elf. House elves have a very unique history in the wizarding world, and their race is one of the darker elements of the books. Essentially, they’re a kind of slave labor that wizards are fine with exploiting because the house elves “want to serve.” It’s an issue that got one special witch up in arms throughout the back half of the book series.

But the house elf in this portrait is important because it appears to be the house elf known as Kreacher.

For those that don’t recall, Kreacher is a house elf that served the “Noble House of Black” for a long time and was there when Harry Potter when to his uncle, Sirius Black, at his house to meet the Order of the Phoenix. Kreacher was a very grumpy and blunt house elf who didn’t like many people, let alone Sirius, who was supposed to be his master.

Kreacher even helped trick Harry Potter at one point into going to the Ministry of Magic, where a trap was waiting for him.

But you might wonder, “Why would Kreacher be in a portrait in the castle instead of in his master’s home?” Well, that’s because the school’s headmaster in Hogwarts Legacy is Phineas Nigellus Black, a member of the Black household, so it makes sense that Kreacher would be there with him.

It should also be noted that Phineas was noted in the books as the “worst headmaster in Hogwarts history.”

With Easter Eggs like these scattered about, you can bet gamers will keep their eagle eyes open to find more like it!