Hogwarts Legacy Fixes Redundant Dialogue

When Hogwarts Legacy arrived in February, many gamers were surprised by how incredible it was. The title had been delayed multiple times, and due to the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling, many wondered whether they should buy it. Given that 12 million units of the game were sold in the first two weeks of release, we’re sure that they figured out they wanted to buy it. However, that doesn’t mean that the game was flawless. It had certain issues that must be hammered out over time and patches. Thankfully, a long-requested fix has been done rather quietly, which is ironic because it has made someone rather quiet.

If you’ve played the game for a long time, you’ll know Floo Powder is the best way to get from one place to another. In the books, Harry Potter and his allies use it to travel across the wizarding world in no time flat, and they transfer that to the game. You use fireplaces to go from one spot to another, and it’s really convenient.

However, what’s not convenient is Ignatia Wildsmith. She’s the inventor of the Floo Powder, and you meet her in the game. That usually wouldn’t be a problem as it’s a kind of “Easter Egg” given the time period of the Wizarding World you’re in. However, whenever you would travel fast to another location, you would have to hear Wildsmith talk. Specifically, she repeatedly told you that life was “much harder” without her invention. When you hear it the first time? Sure, it’s kind of funny. But when you keep hearing it ad nauseum? That’s another thing entirely.

Thankfully, as noted by ComicBook.com, the newest patch for Hogwarts Legacy reduced Ignatia’s chatter, even though they didn’t announce it within the patch notes themselves.

However, community manager Chandler Wood popped up to confirm that this change did happen:

“Just confirmed an additional feature in this patch that didn’t make it into the patch notes: reduced the frequency of Ignatia Wildsmith’s lines (a significant reduction), so while travel is definitely more convenient with Floo powder, you won’t have to hear about it constantly.”

Is this the most important patch ever? No, of course not. If there was a game-breaking bug in the game, that would take precedence over this. But not unlike a certain elevator ride in a classic RPG or certain other repetitive issues with other games we can all think of, it’s better that it was taken care of than left in.