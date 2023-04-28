Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Hits 1 Million Units Sold, 3.8 Million Players

Steam tracking has already indicated a dropoff in players, but that's normal, and Wo Long can still see sales accumulate in time.

Koei Tecmo have revealed that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has hit 1 million units sold.

They shared this message on the official Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Twitter account:

“Militia warriors, #WoLongFallenDynasty has sold over 1 million units & has reached over 3.8 million players!

Thank you for the tremendous support! The team is hard at work with future updates as well as the upcoming 3 DLCs.

We hope you look forward to our future announcements.”

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was released last March 3, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The maso-core game follows Team Ninja’s entry into the genre with the Nioh games.

While Team Ninja has not hesitated to talk about the influence of FromSoftware in their own games, they have made a distinct mark in the genre. FromSoftware games revel in a very particular, sparse gameplay loop, matched by equally sparse environmental storytelling. In contrast, Team Ninja has pushed forward the idea of adding systems upon systems in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

They have also shown an aptitude for grounding their maso-core games in a particular historical or fictional milieu, instead of creating their own from the ground up. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is possibly many Western gamer’s first introduction to the Han dynasty, as well as the broader world of Chinese mythology.

In our coverage, we have featured gameplay showing a boss battle against an ape demon named Zhu Yan, as well as the Aoye, a giant cow surrounded by tendrils of hair. These are Chinese monsters, unknown to most Westerners but familiar to the Chinese who would be playing the game.

We also featured gameplay against Lu Bu, a historical general who has enjoyed decades of fictional depictions across different genres of video games. Team Ninja used the same approach, mixing in historical and legendary details as inspiration, and combining with the elements of their own game design, to create something novel.

It also features the playable character summoning a creature to fight alongside him as well (the playable character is completely customizable in the game, including gender expression.)

Steam Charts shows a possibly worrying, but perhaps expected result. From a player peak of over 70,000 players on Steam, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is now down to an average of 1,000 players. While it’s disappointing that these numbers did not hold, it’s normal that most of a game’s sales come upon launch, big and small alike. If Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty doesn’t see these metrics rise again, it can still accumulate sales and find more players in due course.