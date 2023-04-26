Redfall Preload Is Now Live

With Redfall only a few days away from release on May 2nd, 2023 the final install sizes for Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have been revealed. The Xbox Series S port of the game is as expected the smallest of the bunch only requiring 40GBs of storage on the digital-only console. The Xbox Series X version of Redfall nearly doubles that however coming in at 77GB while the PC download size clocks in at 103GBs.

Alongside these download sizes, it’s worth noting if you’re playing on a PC that the minimum system requirements were announced back in January 2023.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 580

VRAM: 8 GB

Storage: 100 GB

The Arkane-led project has been met with controversy over the last few weeks as the development team confirmed that the game would be launching with Quality mode only on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X meaning that while 4k and 1440p will be standard on both Xbox Series consoles the framerate will be locked at 30 FPS on console. However, Arkane was quick to note that a 60 FPS Performance mode would be made available post-launch via updates.

The initial news was met with resentment from some vocal Xbox owners as they pointed out that all previous preview and promotional footage had been in 60 FPS as well as 60 FPS being advertised on the game’s Xbox store page up until the announcement. However, for those not too fussed about Redfall’s locked 30 FPS framerate or are perhaps playing on PC preview footage of the FPS vampire-centric title have been extremely positive. Whether it’ll stand the test of time in the current gaming conversation with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom set to release just 10 days after Redfall on May 12th, 2023 will be interesting to see.

In fact, given the huge amount of AAA games coming out at the moment and in the near future it’ll be interesting to see if the 60 FPS patch on console incentivizes players unhappy with the game’s current state to return. Of course, all of this is just theorizing until something definitive is announced regarding the update from Arkane. In the meantime, you can start pre-installing Redfall on your Xbox Series consoles and PC now.