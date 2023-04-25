Omega Strikers Gets Music Video From Studio Trigger

When it comes to video games, it’s not enough to have great visuals, engaging gameplay, or even a magnificent story. Even when you have all of those at the same time, you need to prove to people why they should play your game over someone else’s. There’s a reason certain beloved titles were only hailed as “cult classics” despite how good they were compared to everyone else. Sometimes you need that “hook,” and you need to get creative on how you get it. For the game Omega Strikers, they decided to take an anime approach to things via their opening video.

How so? Well, if you look at the characters of the arcade sports title, you get an anime vibe. But what the team did was hire the legendary team at Studio Trigger to make an anime-style intro for their game! Yep, they went full anime, and it shows, as you’ll see in the tweet below:

Amazing "Omega Strikers" opening by Yoh Yoshinari (director), Hiroyuki Imaishi (storyboard) & @Trigger_inc for the game by @OdysseyStudio.

The original version with japanese song, used by the animation team for their work, is now online.

Full credits >> https://t.co/P5j39m6BTR pic.twitter.com/sedoXmcGqi — Catsuka 💙 (@catsuka) April 25, 2023

Pretty mind-blowing, wouldn’t you say? That’s what you get when you hire Studio Trigger to do something for you. They blow it out of the water, ensuring you remember what they did. If you feel like you know the name Studio Trigger from the gaming space, you should, as they were the ones who did Cyberpunk Edgerunners for Netflix. That miniseries was so good that they single-handedly brought gamers back to Cyberpunk 2077, saving CD Projekt Red in the process.

In other words, they know how to take something and improve it if you give them the space to do it.

If you’re not sure what Omega Strikers is, it’s a superpowered air hockey game. No, really, that’s what it is. Each side has three heroes with abilities, and it’s their job to get the “ball” into the opponents’ goal while also taking out the opposition in the process.

It’s a game of skill, as you have to use your powers wisely and keep an eye on the scoreboard so you don’t let things slip away from you. The title has numerous modes, including playing against friends or doing ranked matches to see if you’re the best around.

While we can’t say that Studio Trigger’s efforts will make this title the most popular thing around, we need to give the dev team props for thinking this up. It’ll get eyeballs on the game, if nothing else, and that’s half the battle. Be sure to drop a comment on the video if you like it!