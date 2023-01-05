22 BEST Anime Games of 2022

After a new anime game to play this year? There are a few titles we think are worth keeping tabs on throughout 2022. Of course, we can’t necessarily rank these games quite yet as most of these titles have yet to release. With that said, here are a few games slated to launch this year so far.

Disclaimer: Palworld was removed as it’s no longer expected in 2022.

#22 Omega Strikers

Developer: Odyssey Interactive

Publisher: Odyssey Interactive

Platform: PC

Release date: September 17, 2022

What would it be like to play air hockey with superpowers? Well, Omega Strikers will give you a chance to find out!

The game is a mix of gameplay styles. The ultimate goal is to score on your opponent, get five goals, and ensure you have two more points than them by the end! But that won’t be the easiest thing to do, given that you’ll have to deal with the three defenders on the other side of the field.

But you’ll have three defenders of your own, and that’s where the 3v3 action comes in! Use the characters’ abilities and skills to take down your foes and open up the goal so you can score!

#21 Last Command

Developer: CreSpirit, No Stuck Game Studio

Publisher: CreSpirit, No Stuck Game Studio

Platform: PC

Release date: October 25, 2022

If you’re looking for a fast-paced and fresh “Bullet Hell” title, you’ll want to get Last Command. The game puts you not as a ship but as a “crawler” that must work through enemy attacks and the levels themselves to succeed.

Each level is a challenge for multiple reasons. Easily the biggest is that you’ll sometimes be intentionally overwhelmed by the visuals as they try to trip you up and make you wonder where to go next.

Add that to the enemies you’ll be fighting, and you’ll be in for the fight of your life. Build up your crawler, traverse the insane worlds, and defeat all that come your way!

#20 The King of Fighters XV

Developer: SNK Playmore

Publisher: SNK Playmore, Koch Media

Platform: PS4, XBO, PC, PS5, X/S

Release: February 17, 2022

While not an anime game in the traditional sense, The King of Fighters XV is one that plays into the high-intensity and over the top moves that many animes are accustomed too.

What’s more, the game has 39 playable characters at your disposal, and as a result of that, you are more than welcome to figure out what ones work for you, and figure out the best strategies to compete in battles with.

For those who are here for the story, you’ll enjoy to know that The King of Fighters XV ties up the story from the last mainline title and delivers it to an explosive climax.

#19 Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

Developer: Monkey Craft

Publisher: BNE Entertainment, Namco Bandai Games America

Platform: NS, PS4, XBO, PC, X/S, PS5

Release: July 7, 2022

Are you looking for a franchise from your past to play, but aren’t sure which ones are available? Well, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series is absolutely here for you to partake in! The game brings together the first two Klonoa titles and updates them graphically and quality of life wise in order to ensure you get the best way to play the classic games.

Klonoa is on a journey to save his world, and you’ll need to make friends and fight enemies in this 3D platformer title from the past.

If you want a great platformer experience right now, then the Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series is for you.

#18 SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Developer: Artdink, Alvion

Publisher: BNE Entertainment, Namco Bandai Games America

Platform: NS, PS4, XBO, PC, X/S, PS5

Release: August 25, 2022

Gundam games come in just as many shapes and sizes as the Gundams themselves, and as a result, SD Gundam Battle Alliance is a unique mix of all that’s come before, but with twists that warp all you know about the games and anime.

Because in the G: Universe the game is set in, you’ll find that Gundam canon is both interweaving, and is being distorted from all angles. Now, a “false history” is being written, and it’s up to you and others from Gundam history to stop it.

With an arsenal of Gundams to use, and a dynamic battle system, you’ll have to save the day, and history itself.

#17 JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Developer: CyberConnect2

Publisher: Namco Bandai Games

Platform: NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, PC

Release: September 2, 2022

An anime fighting game? How…bizarre.

Yes, we just did that, deal with it! Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most uniquely enduring franchises out there, with its newest anime iteration coming out last year. But in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, you’ll get to put the Jojo’s and their rivals to the test to see who is the very best of the best.

Just how big is the roster here? Well, it absolutely expands through the entire line of Jojo, and as such, you’ll have 50 different characters to choose from!

And true to the diverse nature of the anime, there are a variety of different game modes that you can play in too!

#16 AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative

Developer: Spike Chunsoft

Publisher: Spike Chunsoft

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, XBO

Release: June 24, 2022

…now there’s a long name we’re going to have to say. AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative is a very unique title that has a story that is…very anime.

In this game, you’ll play as detectives who have to solve a very troubling mystery. What is so troubling about it? Well, six years previous, a murder happened, but only half of the body was found. Six years later, the body’s other half was found…but with no signs of decay or any indication that it had been around for years.

Now, you must team up with your partner and your AI units in order to solve the mystery and figure out the truth behind the Nirvana Initiative.

#15 DNF Duel

Developer: Arc System Works, Eighting, Neople

Publisher: Nexon

Platform: PS4, PS5, PC

Release: June 28, 2022

This is a game for those who remember the original DNF title and want to partake in it with a new light. Or in this case, a new genre. Because DNF Duel takes the world and characters from the original RPG and puts them into a fighting game scape in order for you to have all sorts of fun.

There are 16 different playable characters that you can choose from, and as a result, you’ll be able to test them out and see just how they play and which one suits you.

Then, head into the variety of modes that further showcase the franchise and will put your skills to the ultimate test.

#14 Rune Factory 5

Developer: Hakama Inc

Publisher: XSEED Games, Marvelous

Platform: NS, PC

Release: July 13, 2022

Rune Factory fans have been waiting for this title, and Rune Factory 5 does indeed deliver on all that has come before, while also expanding on what you know.

In the game, you are part of a Ranger force within a village that’s life is balanced by runes. When those runes are in danger, you must suit up to fight monsters and keep the balance! But of course, there is also the action of farming and mingling with the townfolk in order to make the town better as a whole!

You’ll eventually get to go on adventures with the townfolk, and if you play your friendships right, you might just find yourself in a meaningful relationship.

#13 Digimon Survive

Developer: Witch Craft, Hyde, Witchcraft

Publisher: BNE Entertainment, Namco Bandai Games America

Platform: PS4, XBO, PC, NS

Release: July 29, 2022

For those of you who have been waiting for a long time for a truly new and innovative Digimon title, your wait has finally come to an end. Because Digimon Survive is here, and it’s a game that’ll test both you and your Digimon alike.

You are a young man at a summer camp who ends up in the digital world alongside many others. But now, the fight to get back to the human world is going to be one that will literally require you to survive. Will you be able to overcome the challenges that await you? What choices that you make will affect your allies and your Digimon?

Jump into the digital world and find out.

#12 Soul Hackers 2

Developer: Atlus

Publisher: Atlus, Sega

Platform: PS4, XBO, PC, X/S, PS5

Release: August 26, 2022

On the surface, the nation of Japan seems perfectly fine, and is perfectly fine with consuming their electronic entertainment that is blocking them from seeing the truth. A secret war is brewing, and someone needs to stop it.

That someone would be Aion, a digital program that realizes that the end of the world is near, so she creates a set of warriors to fight for both her and humanity and sends them out to fight the demons that are coming.

You won’t just be fighting in this take on Japan, but investigating in to learn more about what is coming, and whether it can be stopped.

#11 Phantom Breaker: Omnia

Developer: Mage-X, GameLoop

Publisher: Rocket Panda Games, Limited Run Games

Platform: PS4, XBO, PC, NS

Release: March 15, 2022

Phantom Breaker is a game that launched back in 2011 initially. This fighting video game focused around a mysterious organization that had put together a tournament where the winner would get one wish granted. Now, this year we’re getting an updated version of this game. The release of Phantom Breaker: Omnia will bring players all the characters that were featured in the previous update to Phantom Breaker, Phantom Breaker: Extra. However, we know that the developers will be adding two new characters, a new fighting style, balance adjustments, a remixed soundtrack, and players can even go through the storylines depicted from the original release and the release Phantom Breaker: Extra.

#10 Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream

Developer: Koei Tecmo

Publisher: Atelier

Platform: PS4, PC, NS

Release: February 25, 2022

The Atelier games have been around for ages now. Initially, this IP came out back in 1997, a Japanese exclusive series. However, eventually, the games started to make their way out into other marketplaces by its sixth installment. Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book came out back in 2015, but we’re getting another game based around Sophie this year. This is another turn-based RPG where you’ll work with a party of heroes when fighting off randomly encountered enemies throughout the world.

Meanwhile, the actual game premise is set after Sophie left her hometown of Kirchen Bell. So far, the developers have revealed that this game will follow Sophie as she searches for Plachta when the two are separated within the dream world of Erde Wiege. As you can expect, you’ll meet new friends to join up with alongside the journey. If you haven’t played this franchise before, it’s probably best to go back and at least play Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book. Otherwise, you could dabble in a lengthy history of Atelier game releases that date back to the PlayStation 2 era for Western markets.

#9 Neon White

Developer: Angel Matrix

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platform: PC, NS

Release: 2022

Neon White is an upcoming fast-paced FPS. In this title, players are an assassin that was plucked out of hell. Now, you’re given a chance of redemption, where you’re competing for a place in eternal paradise, heaven. However, along the way, you’ll have to fight off a series of demonic enemies standing in your way. Developers are mixing this game up with a card system and parkour attributes. Overall, you’re gathering cards to unlock different weapons, whether they are ranged weapons to more melee weapons like swords. However, it looks like there are cards to acquire that unlock some new movement skills, such as a grapple system or a new dash to get an extra spurt of speed. At the moment, we don’t have a release date yet, but the developers are hoping that Neon White can come out sometime early this year.

#8 Overlord: Escape from Nazarick

Developer: Engines

Publisher: Kadokawa Corporation

Platform: PC, NS

Release: 2022

Overlord started back in 2010 as a Japanese light novel series. It grew so popular with fans that it sparked a run of both manga and anime. Now, fans of the IP can get ready for a new video game. This is not the first time we saw a game release for the franchise. First, there was a mobile title called Mass for the Dead, but it didn’t find much success before it was eventually shut down. Now, a Metroidvania is coming out this year called Overlord: Escape from Nazarick. This title will help revive the IP, and its story was overseen by the series creator, Kugane Maruyama. So far, from what we know about this title, we’ll get a new narrative journey following the beloved fan-favorite character Clementine. After waking up with no memories or abilities, players will guide Clementine throughout the Great Tomb of Nazarick. Here, you’ll have to uncover your abilities, fight off enemies, and search for a way towards your freedom.

#7 Ragnarok: The Lost Memories

Developer: Gravity Neocyon

Publisher: Gravity Interactive

Platform: Android, PC

Release: NA

A new game is coming this year if you’re a fan of the Ragnarok franchise. For those unaware, Ragnarok Online was an MMORPG that came out back during the early 2000s. Its popularity helped spawn an anime series along with additional games. This year, Ragnarok: The Lost Memories offers fans a follow-up story to enjoy. So far, we know that this game will be free to play and offer players a strategy card game. However, this is still an adventure RPG, so you’ll build up decks while taking on different characters. There are quests to take, dungeons to clear, an upgrade system towards your gear, and of course, PvP if you want something more competitive.

#6 Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2

Developer: Initi Creates

Publisher: Initi Creates

Platform: NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, PC

Release: January 27, 2022

Gunvolt fans have a brand new game out this year called Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2. This particular installment will be set in an alternate world where you’re tossed in a wasteland run by androids. You’ll take the role of Copen as the protagonist comes with a few new notable attacks and mechanics to get around the platforms while slashing away enemy targets. Fans of the previous entry, Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX from 2019, might find some interest in picking this title up. However, fans might be interested in this installment because this game will come packed with a full English voiceover, the first time in the series history.

#5 Coromon

Developer: Tragsoft

Publisher: Freedom Games

Platform: PC, NS, Android, iOS

Release: 2022

There are a few Pokemon clones and alternatives out there. With the franchise sticking with Nintendo’s own platforms for the major releases, players can still enjoy the overall gameplay style with titles like Coromon. Even the name sounds quite a bit like Pokemon. Overall, players are taking the role of a researcher that finds a new force threatening the world. You’ll need to gather a team and fight off the enemy. Like with the standard Pokemon games, there’s plenty of exploration, wild encounters, catching different creatures, puzzles to solve, and battles to get into. We’re sure you’re well familiar with Pokemon at this point, but for this year, outside of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you could consider giving Coromon a chance, especially if you want the more traditional style Pokemon game to play.

#4 Gungrave Gore

Developer: Iggymob

Publisher: Iggmob, Prime Matter, Koch Media

Platform: X/S, PS4, XBO, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Gungrave is a long-running video game franchise, but now we have a new installment coming out. After being a bit dormant, Gungrave Gore is looking to become a new standalone release that will appeal to both veteran fans along with newcomers. This means you don’t have to play past games to enjoy this installment. Players are once again tossed into the role of Grave, who is an insanely talented hitman. Killed but brought back to life, Grave has lost his memories. However, with his memories gone, Grave also discovers that he lacks emotions now. Ultimately, this makes Grave an even more dangerous opponent who will stop at nothing to get the job done. Just what all Grave will get thrown his way remains to be seen, but fortunately, we’ll get to dive back into this franchise sometime later this year.

#3 Crystar

Developer: Gemdrops

Publisher: NIS America

Platform: PS4, PC, NS

Release: March 29, 2022 NS

Crystar is not necessarily a new game. This title came out starting in 2018. However, we’re including it in our list today because Crystar is coming to the Nintendo Switch this year. Players are getting an action RPG where you’re taking the role of a young girl named Rei. An evil revenant attacks Rei and her sister from purgatory within the narrative. While Rei was able to fight off the antagonist, the process also led to her sister’s death, Hatada. Fortunately, Rei strikes a deal with the two demonic leaders of purgatory. If Rei can fight off select designated targets in time, the demons will revive her sister. As mentioned, this game has already released a few years ago, and fans have enjoyed the game. In particular, there is a ton of love for the emotional storyline to keep players tagging along.

#2 Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Developer: Arc System Works, P-Studio

Publisher: Atlus USA

Platform: Arcade, PS3, 360, PC, NS, PS4

Release: March 17, 2022 PC, NS, PS4

The Persona franchise is well-beloved, and it has gained a new massive following after Persona 5’s release. However, there are still quite a few ports and releases to give players an incentive in going back to Persona 4. This game installment has been out for a while, but like Persona 5, there are spin-off games. One of the spin-off games warranted its own sequel. That’s, of course, Persona 4 Arena.

In 2014, we received Persona 4 Arena Ultimax to close out the Arena chapter. Overall, this is a traditional fighting game where we get different characters battling it out head to head. Meanwhile, the narrative is told through a series of visual novel cutscenes. Again, this game has been out since 2014, but we have it on our list because we’re getting a port to the PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 platforms this year. So whether you played this game when it initially launched or are completely new, there’s another reason to get into Persona 4 this year.

#1 Dragon Ball The Breakers

Developer: Dimps

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platform: PS4, X/S, XBO, PC, NS, PS5

Release: 2022

Dragon Ball The Breakers is a game that takes a familiar formula we’ve seen in other popular multiplayer games. Essentially this is a 1v7 title where you have a group of survivors facing an enemy. Overall, survivors are completing different objectives in order to escape the area while the overpowered enemy is searching for the survivors to take out. As the name suggests, this popular gameplay formula is centered around the Dragon Ball Z IP. You’ll take the role of different survivors who have to escape the area being terrorized by an iconic villain such as Cell or Frieza. It’s certainly a big change-up from the usual fighting titles we see release based on the franchise. At the moment, we don’t have a specific release date attached to the game, but we should receive the title at some point during this year.