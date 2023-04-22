The Last Of Us Part 1 v1.0.4.0 PC Patch Is In The Works

Naughty Dog has today put out a tweet saying that they’re currently working on pushing out Patch 1.0.4 for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC. Taking to Twitter Naughty Dog said:

Our team is working on Patch v1.0.4.0 for The Last of Us Part I for PC, which will be available next week. It will include framerate optimizations, graphical and texture fidelity improvements, crash fixes, and more. Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part 1 on PC was heavily criticized on launch for its poor performance and numerous bugs. However, Naughty Dog has been putting out relatively consistent updates to help combat some of the bugs present within the game’s PC port. The previous patch for the game, v1.0.3.0 addressed a number of issues including audio compatibility, latency, and output mode. Those patch notes outlined the following:

Added new Audio Compatibility options (Options > Audio > Compatibility) Output Mode: Adjust which sounds are played through the OS spatial sound driver. Select different settings if you experience muffled, missing, or unusually quiet audio. If you are experiencing abnormally quiet music or dialogue during cutscenes, for example, try the Spatial mode instead of the Hybrid default. Latency: Adjust the short period of delay between when a sound effect is requested and when it plays. Higher latency improves reliability of audio playback, especially on lower spec CPUs. Increase this value if you are experiencing pops, clicks, or distorted sound. Higher latencies also resolve issues with audio interfaces configured with large buffer sizes and some wireless headphones. Note: You must restart the game for this change to take effect.

Updated keyboard and mouse (KBM) controls to allow players to reassign arrow keys

Updated the ‘Building Shaders %’ user interface (UI) so progress is tracked more evenly

Restored audio in the End Credits that are accessed via the main game, Left Behind, or Extras Menu

Fixed a crash that may occur when opening a collectible in the backpack UI then attempting to restart or quit the game

Fixed a crash that may occur while sitting (for extended times) or entering into combat areas

Fixed an issue where texture quality in-game appears lower then the targeted quality setting

Fixed an issue where the player’s backpack UI could fail to render after altering Render Scale (Options > Display > Resolution Scaling > Scaling Mode > Render Scale)

Fixed an issue where an enemy NPC may T-pose if Joel performs a single input quickturn while holding said enemy

Fixed an issue where toggling player character’s flashlight may cause the environment to visibly shift momentarily

Fixed an issue where using the flashlight in darker areas may make the lighting appear corrupted

Fixed an issue where lighting and fog may appear lower resolution on Ultra settings

Fixed an issue where VRAM usage UI did not properly update when lowering the display resolution

Fixed an issue where water reflections may appear corrupted or pixelated

Fixed an issue where the Quicktime Events UI prompts were not rendering on Minimum spec setups

Fixed an issue where rapidly moving left and right while aiming may cause unintended camera shifts

Fixed an issue where the Steam and Epic clients’ collectible tracking did not match the in-game collectible tracking, preventing achievements from unlocking

Fixed an issue where, if playing at a higher FPS, player animations may not play correctly

[Photo Mode] Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader would not register KBM ‘Move’ and ‘Rotate’ inputs

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader would not register KBM ‘Move’ and ‘Rotate’ inputs [Photo Mode] Fixed an issue where the Performance stats’ heads-up display (HUD) would still be visible after hiding the menu

Fixed an issue where the Performance stats’ heads-up display (HUD) would still be visible after hiding the menu [Lakeside Resort, Bus Depot] Increased active loading to reduce load times during gameplay

Increased active loading to reduce load times during gameplay [Bill’s Town] Fixed an issue where players may lose the ability to cancel their reload while hanging in Bill’s trap

Fixed an issue where players may lose the ability to cancel their reload while hanging in Bill’s trap [Tommy’s Dam] Fixed an issue where interacting with the Training Manual forces the player to pick up the El Diablo gun and locks camera movement

Fixed an issue where interacting with the Training Manual forces the player to pick up the El Diablo gun and locks camera movement [The University] Fixed an issue where, after Joel kicks the door open, the melee prompt disappears while he struggles with an enemy NPC

Fixed an issue where, after Joel kicks the door open, the melee prompt disappears while he struggles with an enemy NPC [Lakeside Resort] Fixed an issue where a loading screen may display during combat

Fixed an issue where a loading screen may display during combat [Lakeside Resort] Fixed an issue where player is unable to melee with fists after the David boss fight

Fixed an issue where player is unable to melee with fists after the David boss fight [Bus Depot] Fixed an issue where pieces of geometry would appear corrupted or explode

Fixed an issue where pieces of geometry would appear corrupted or explode [New Game+] Fixed an issue where New Game+ mode would be ignored during chapter selection despite being the last loaded game

Fans are still not happy however as many believe the game should have launched in a much better state than it initially did on PC with one user on Twitter replying to the tweet saying: “Thank you for this. But in future please make sure your next PC release for whatever game is more polished. TLOU1 PC needed a lot more time in the oven.” The Last of Us Part 1 is likely to receive even more updates in the future to help combat other bugs present in the game.