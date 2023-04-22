IO Interactive ‘Project Fantasy’ Seems To Be A Multiplayer RPG

With IO Interactive, the developer behind the critically acclaimed Hitman series, revealing a brand new online fantasy PRG title known currently as ‘Project Fantasy’ just over a month ago it looks like the IO Interactive project could be even more.

Founded in 1998 with the merger of video game developer Reto-Moto and film studio Nordisk Film, IO Interactive currently operates out of its headquarters in Copenhagen. Early on in the company’s history, IO Interactive was in heavy talks about developing a fantasy MMO known then as ‘Rex Dominus.’ However, Nordisk Film would later ask the team to work on a shooter title instead which would later come to be known as Hitman: Codename 47. Along with the creation of the first title in the Hitman series IO Interactive also developed its own game engine known as Glacier. Glacier would see the first introduction of advanced ragdoll physics as the team sought to create better death animations.

In a job posting for a Lead Gameplay Programmer earlier this year IO Interactive listed that the ideal candidate would be someone who had worked in the AAA scene before but on “preferably multiplayer” titles. This would leave fans to believe that the upcoming title from IO Interactive is set to at the very least include a multiplayer element if not possibly be a fully multiplayer experience. The announcement of ‘Project Fantasy‘ sounds like something that has at least been on the minds of the team since the beginning. In a statement during the announcement of ‘Project Fantasy’ IO Interactive said: “For many, this journey is also a deeply personal one that began long before we started making games for a living.”

Whether the current ‘Project Fantasy’ is in any way linked to the previously mentioned ‘Rex Dominus’ project IO INteractive initially wanted to lead with as a company is anyone’s guess but it will be interesting to see how the multiplayer aspect will fit into the fantasy MMO. It’ll also be interesting to see if there’s any news on the project in the near future as IO Interactive is also hard at work on an upcoming James Bond 007 title. Time will only tell what an IO Interactive fantasy setting will look like as well as an MMO title given the developer is heavily known for its single-player shooter experiences. Will fans come to love a new series from IO INteractive after the huge success of Hitman?