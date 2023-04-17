Diablo IV Has Officially Gone Gold

Fans of the Diablo franchise have been waiting on the next mainline chapter for a while now. Fortunately, the wait is coming to an end. If you’ve been marking your calendars for the game’s upcoming release, we have good news for you. It looks like the folks behind the game have officially reached the fabled gold status milestone. This should bring more players into anticipating its release, as there shouldn’t be anything to stop the game from launching into the marketplace.

Diablo IV’s gold status was announced today through the official Diablo Twitter account. This should really hype up fans waiting for the game to release. But if you’re unfamiliar with what going gold means for the video game industry, we can offer some insight. Essentially, going gold means that the development studio has reached a point in production where the game build is ready for a public release. That doesn’t mean the studio is ready to launch the game yet. There are a few more steps that the studios and publishers have to go through before they reach that point.

#DiabloIV has Gone Gold. Can you feel her presence now?



See you in Sanctuary. 6.6.23

For instance, now that the game build has reached gold status, it’s ready to be manufactured. Discs can be made alongside packaging. Aftward, the game units can ship out to different retailers worldwide. So we might be a bit away from the official release date, but it looks like we’re at the next step to ensure games are ready to be picked up from the different retailers. It’s certainly an exciting moment for both the developers behind the game production and fans who want to purchase a copy.

This is not the only news we had for Diablo IV today. Earlier today, we got word of Diablo IV’s target performance for Xbox Series X alongside the Xbox Series S. Currently, Diablo IV is set to launch on June 6, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for Diablo IV in the video we have embedded above. Meanwhile, just because the game has reached gold status doesn’t mean the studio is done. Most studios continue to work on the game project and try to polish the game for its release further. This is typically released in the form of a day-one patch update which could be the case for Diablo IV, but we’ll have to wait and see as we approach its release date.