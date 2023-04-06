Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Shows Off The Quen People In Interview

The adventures of Aloy are about to continue via Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, the DLC to the hit title and Game of the Year candidate of 2022. In it, Aloy will venture to what was Los Angeles and go on a brand new adventure both above the area and upon it. The team has already talked in-depth about crafting the expansion and pushing the technology of the PS5 further to ensure that the clouds and other aspects of the game are as beautiful as possible. But there’s more going on here, as part of this adventure is meeting the Quen and learning more about them.

Aloy is already familiar with the Quen via one of her missions in the main campaign. But on the PlayStation Blog, the team at Guerrilla Games was willing to talk more about them and what Aloy can expect from interacting with them more:

“The Quen are a seafaring tribe from across the Pacific ocean,” Annie Kitain, Lead Writer at Guerrilla noted in the blog. “Unlike other tribes Aloy’s met, the Quen have built their society around their ability to use the Focus, which enables them to access and read ancient data. This technological advantage has given them an edge against other tribes in their homeland, the Great Delta, but it has also shaped their culture in interesting ways.”

Part of the fun of exploring Aloy’s world is learning how the different people have adapted and survived in this almost unrecognizable version of Earth. So hearing that the Quen have different abilities that help them survive is something fans will definitely want to learn more about. Of course, that goes double if we learn more about the world in the process:

“Knowledge from the ancient past has allowed the Quen to build an impressive empire. But unlike, say, the Oseram tribe, whose technological prowess is due to their creative inventions, the Quen rely solely on the knowledge they’ve unearthed to drive their advancements. As a result, an important part of their culture revolves around protecting the few Focuses the tribe possesses.”

Some of the Quen that Aloy has met will pop back up in the DLC, and her relationships with them will prepare her for the journey ahead. One that will take her high into the clouds and on the search for more pieces of the puzzle that can save the planet.

Someone to look out for when you play the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC is Sekya. She’s said to be someone very important who will help Aloy on her quest.