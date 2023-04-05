Space Engineers Is Coming To PlayStation In May

The sandbox-driven open-world survival craft title Space Engineers is set to make its way to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on May 11th, 2023. That being said the title will be released as a beta in May and there is still no news from developer Keen Software House as to when the game will be taken out of its beta stage. The original title was released on PC back in 2013 before coming out of early access on February 28th, 2019. The title itself sits at a ‘Very Positive’ score on Steam out of nearly 80,000 reviews with Rock Paper Shotgun saying “Space Engineers makes welding, joining and glazing seem like the best jobs in the world. It looks superb.”

With the beta set to launch on May 11th, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players can pre-order the base version of the game for $28.49. However, the game’s Ultimate Edition comes in at a whopping $88.49. The reason for the huge price difference between the two versions is due to the Ultimate Edition containing all currently available DLC for the game since its release in 2013.

With the game coming to PlayStation Marek Rosa took to a dev blog to outline some of the features players could expect including crossplay, dedicated servers, mod support, and PCU limits.

The full blog post outlines the following: