The Last Of Us Part 1 Patch Addresses “UI/UX, Unintended Character Behavior, And More”

Another patch has been released for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC and it’s the biggest yet with the patch itself focusing on “fixes for UI/UX, unintended character behavior (both playable and NPC), and more.” The latest patch from Naughty Dog notes a large number of changes to the game including updates to Xbox controller stick inputs, crashing issues, and more.

The v1.0.1.7 full patch notes are as follows:

Fixed an issue that could cause the Xbox controller stick inputs to erroneously read as zeros for brief periods of time

Fixed an issue where the ‘Reset to Default’ function in the Graphics menu under Settings could make improper selections

Fixed an issue where the HUD performance monitors could impact performance when enabled

Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when using [ALT+ENTER] to toggle between Fullscreen and Windowed modes

Fixed an issue where a memory crash could occur during the transition from the end of the game into the credits sequence

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash while the game launched

Added additional crash report logs to provide further insight for developers

The update also notes that players using an NVIDIA 30-series graphics card should update to the GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 531.58 as The Last of Us Part 1 “may randomly crash during gameplay on GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs [4031676].” The latest hotfix from NVIDIA aims to focus on addressing the following issues:

[The Last of Us Part 1] Game may randomly crash during gameplay on GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs [4031676]

Assassin’s Creed Origins may have stability issues when using 531.18. [4008770]

[Resident Evil 4 Remake] Corruption in the game when FXAA enabled [4051903]

This patch is the most recent in a continued push from Naughty Dog to address The Last of Us Part 1’s poor performance and graphical issues when the title launched on PC. While there are most likely more patches on the way Naughty Dog previously urged fans to reach out with any known issues on Twitter:

We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will address issues in upcoming patches. Our team continues to monitor our support pages, submit a ticket for any issues you encounter here: https://feedback.naughtydog.com/hc/en-us/requests/new For more information, please check out our Known Issues page for the PC version to see some of the issues our team is investigating: https://feedback.naughtydog.com/hc/en-us/articles/14377887346452-Known-Issues Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part 1 is currently available on PlayStation 5 and PC.