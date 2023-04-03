PlayStation Showcase Will Happen Before Summer Game Fest According To Industry Insider

June was typically the month that fans of the video game industry tuned in for E3. This expo was a massive event over the years, allowing several notable video game developers and publishers a stage to present their upcoming projects. Everything from the latest hardware and software was unveiled, but over the years, E3 started to dwindle down. The once crucial expo to present information for gamers around the world was less of a necessity. Instead of holding these massive press conferences and likely spending quite a bit of money on marketing, more companies are opting to hold smaller streams or video uploads.

Nintendo and Sony were among the first to start dropping E3 altogether for their own online showcases. Following the pandemic, more companies began to transition to their steam showcase events rather than big-budget conferences. With E3 2023, several companies opted out from attending, and that ultimately caused the cancellation of this year’s expo. But while we have other events and streams scheduled, some companies have yet to unveil their plans. One particular event fans are waiting on is the next PlayStation Showcase. Today, we’re finding that industry insider Jeff Grubb has alerted followers that this showcase event will be held before Summer Games Fest.

E3 is dead, and I killed it. And now I'm going to honor it by holding it up Weekend At BerniE3's-style alongside Jeff Grubb's #summergamemess



Thank you to all of the Jeff Grubb's Summer Game Mess partners for participating whether you want to or not.



LET'S FUCKING GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/qewAmVOVkZ — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) March 31, 2023

The official dates have yet to be revealed, so we’re still waiting on Sony to make the announcement themselves. But if Jeff Grub is to be believed, we’ll find the PlayStation Showcase happening before June 8, 2023. This is Sony’s big stream showcase, as it provides players with some heavy-hitting game announcements and perhaps even some hardware reveals. Plenty of rumors have suggested that a new PlayStation 5 model could be in the works, but so far, no official announcement has been made.

So while E3 might not be happening this year, June will still be filled with plenty of exciting news. From Sony’s supposed PlayStation Showcase event, the Summer Game Fest, Xbox & Bethesda showcase, and the Ubisoft Forward, you should have plenty of events to tune into online. Perhaps this will start to become the new norm, with E3 finally being an expo of the past with more companies and players interested in shorter events scattered across a week. But again, since this is not an official statement from Sony, we still have to label this as nothing more than a rumor for now.