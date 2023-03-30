Epic Game Store’s Giveaway Next Week Has Been Leaked

If this rumor is true, the next Epic Game Store game giveaway next week will be the biggest giveaway they've done in some time.

The next free title for Epic Games Store for next week may have already leaked hours before its official reveal.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, that game will be Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition. Dataminer billbil-kun shared that it will be the free game from April 6-13.

Originally released in 2015 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows via Steam, Dying Light is a first person survival horror game with many design choices and mechanics that keep it unique even today.

While it is yet another zombie game, what made it distinctive was the parkour traversal system. Easily climbing ledges, jumping from roof to roof and zip-lining made that race away from danger extra thrilling.

Because you can parkour away from danger, Dying Light is set in an open world where you can revisit areas, particularly specific safe zones. Along the way you can collect items, build up the story with journals and voice recordings, and pick up side quests from the safe zones.

The game also has a dynamic day-night zombie which changes the gameplay considerably. The zombies are most dangerous at night, able to chase you, even jump and climb buildings. You have some tools to avoid the zombies, such as laying traps, or using UV light to slow them down. But you also have a Spider-Man like survivor sense that should alert you when zombies are nearby.

During the day the zombies are weakened and easy to avoid. This is the time that you can set traps and find survivors to save. As many Dying Light player can tell you, few things are more tense as when you run out of time in the game and day turns into night.

There are melee and combat systems, with melee weapons only available at the start, and a variety of guns becoming available at the second half. You also have skill trees you can build up in the course of playing the game.

Lastly, Dying Light distinguishes itself with a four-player coop multiplayer that even allows players to earn experience.

As you can imagine, Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition is as definitive a version as you can get. It bundles in the ten’s game DLC packs. It also includes The Following, a second, entirely new story campaign, and Hellraid, an interestingly unrelated DLC, based on another project developer Techland was working on at the same time that they eventually cancelled.

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition is the biggest giveaway Epic Games Store have had for some time, you definitely won’t want to miss it when it goes live next week.