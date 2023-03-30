The Last Of Us Part 1 v1.0.1.5 Patch Notes Released

The Last of Us Part 1‘s release on PC has been rocky, to say the least with major performance issues on launch. Naughty Dog previously released a statement on Twitter promising to address a number of the issues players encountered on launch day as soon as possible. That statement read:

The Last of Us Part I PC players: we’ve heard your concerns, and our team is actively investigating multiple issues you’ve reported.

We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will address issues in upcoming patches. Our team continues to monitor our support pages, submit a ticket for any issues you encounter here: https://feedback.naughtydog.com/hc/en-us/requests/new For more information, please check out our Known Issues page for the PC version to see some of the issues our team is investigating: https://feedback.naughtydog.com/hc/en-us/articles/14377887346452-Known-Issues Naughty Dog

It appears Naughty Dog is already beginning to roll out patches for the game to address a number of these issues as The Last of Us Part 1 v1.0.1.5 patch notes were released today. In the patch notes Naughty Dog noted that this patch primarily focuses on addressing “stability and performance improvements” but also focuses on a number of smaller improvements.

The patch notes outlined three main points:

Fixed several performance & hitch-related issues impacting some users. Note: Additional improvements and investigations based on user feedback are underway.

Added extra crash diagnostic information to assist in investigating shader building-related crashes and other commonly reported stability issues.

This news will definitely allow players to breathe a sigh of relief but it is still just a small patch and there will probably be subsequent bigger patches to address even more of the game’s performance issues. The game will undoubtedly be fixed at some point in the future but the Steam version of the game currently sits on a Mostly Negative score with 6,110 of the current just over 8,000 reviews rating the game as such. One negative review noted: “Another shoddy port by Iron Galaxy(of Batman Arkham Knight, and UC Collection fame), with absolutely awful HW utilization(more CPU bound than most RTS games), stuttery mouse camera movement(same issue from UC Collection), lack of Screen Dirt Effect setting toggle, and general lack of optimization. Just remember: Sony hired the most infamous PC porting team to handle their two biggest IPs, despite owning Nixxes, the most famous PC porting team. NOT RECOMMENDED until issues are fixed.”

The Last of Us Part 1 is currently available on PlayStation 5 and PC.