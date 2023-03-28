Sifu Gets Massive Free Update, Adds New Modes and Arenas

When Sifu came out last year, it immediately took people aback because of its focus on martial arts more than other titles. By that, we refer to how gameplay in fighting games will feature martial arts of all kinds but not have the feeling and flow that an action martial arts contest will have. That genre is more about button-mashing than anything else. In contrast, you had to use your character and their moves in a fluid and precise way in this title to come out on top. The game was a hit and continues to be updated, including a huge expansion that came out today.

The ”Arenas” update/expansion will give you plenty to do and more reasons to jump back in and try your luck with the title. The team even dropped some notes about the updates, as noted by MP1st, to talk about what you can expect:

“With 9 new locations and 45 merciless challenges spread over 5 game modes, the Arenas Expansion is packing up to 10 extra hours of gameplay into the already demanding title.”

That’s a big boost in content that doesn’t fully cover all that has been added. As you’ll see in the trailer below, you’ll get a series of new moves to work into your arsenal. Some of the ones you’ll have included great counter moves and ground-and-pound attacks.

Additionally, you’ll have new outfits you can wear and achievements you can unlock. So if you’ve been looking for new challenges in the game, you now have them. Or if you’ve wanted to look even more stylish as you beat down hordes of goons, you have that option too.

As for those extra modes, the team did discuss some of them in the update notes:

“Sifus looking for a twist on the game’s impactful combat can try the new Capture mode – where players must take and hold a marked area – or Manhunt mode, where a specific target surrounded by protectors must be taken down.”

Those will indeed test your skills, and it’ll take some getting used to, so don’t be mad if you can’t win on the first try. The game was hard even before the update, and this will be a challenge you’ll need to test yourself on before you can overcome it.

The game’s new locations will also be welcome as it’ll flesh out where you can go and the strategies you can use to defeat everyone. So download the expansion and have at it!