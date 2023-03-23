TMNT The Last Ronin Getting Video Game Adaptation?

When it comes to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have become a key part of media ever since they were born in the comics. They were originally a dark, gritty parody of certain Marvel characters and comics. But then, the 1980s cartoons turned them into pop culture icons, leading to numerous live-action movies, multiple cartoon adaptations, and plenty of toys. Plus, they have made dozens of video games, including the beloved Shredder’s Revenge, which came out last year. But now, a new game is in the works from Paramount, who owns the rights to the franchise. The twist is that it’s based on the TMNT The Last Ronin comic series.

For those not in the comics fanbase, TMNT The Last Ronin is a series set in a dark future where only one of the turtles survived. Now, they carry on the legacy of their master and their fallen three brothers by using all their weapons and continuing to fight for New York. Although, for a long time, many wondered who the “Last Ronin” was, if you don’t want to have it spoiled, you should skip ahead or turn away now.

Still here? Good, then we’ll tell you who it is.

As we find out, the Ronin is none other than Michelangelo. But this version of the character is a far cry from the “party dude” the other series have loved to show off. Instead, this version of Michelangelo is weary, battle-scarred, and fighting a war he likely can’t win but knows he can’t stop fighting.

According to Polygon, the game that will be made will be in line with the God of War franchise. That means it’ll be an action-packed adventure where you’ll take on enemies with various weapons and have a single-player-focused adventure.

The word from Paramount is that the game will also target a mature audience so that they can dive into the tone of the comic and not have to “hold back” on the violence and the content.

That may seem “out of character” for the turtle brothers, but if you look at the comics, they’ve never been afraid to show violence. The cartoons have improved at adapting the comics to show their true ninja skills too. Plus, since this is a video game adapting a very dark comic story, they need to showcase this thing else they’ll be betraying the source material.

We should learn more about this game as time passes.