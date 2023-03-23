PlayStation Plus Losing 7 Games Next Month

There are plenty of reasons to subscribe to PlayStation Plus. The benefits range from special discounts, online multiplayer, cloud storage, and game trials to video games. One of the means to keep consumers subscribed is there are a few games released into the game catalog each month, and that should give players something new to enjoy for a good little while. But don’t expect these games to stick around forever. Instead, just like when new games get added into the mix monthly, there are a few video game titles that will get removed from the service as well.
Today, thanks to a report from Twisted Voxel, we’re finding out what games are taking their leave from the service this coming month. If you haven’t tried these games, you still have a bit before they are removed. However, we don’t know exactly when the games are being removed, so it’s best to enjoy these games sooner rather than later. We’ll list down the games that are making their way out of PlayStation Plus access below.
PlayStation Plus Games Leaving April 2023
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- Gabbuchi
- 2Dark
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered
- Croixleur Sigma
- Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium March 2023 Games Catalog
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Tchia
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Ghostwire Tokyo
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Life is Strange 2
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition
- Untitled Goose Game
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
- Rage 2
- Neo: The World Ends With You
- Haven
PlayStation Classics PlayStation Premium March 2023 Games Catalog
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Ape Escape
- Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror
Of course, as mentioned, while this selection of games is making its way out of the subscription service, there were plenty of new additions that come in monthly. If you didn’t catch the new games heading to PlayStation Plus this month, we have a report right here. Otherwise, you can check out a recap of the recently added games to PlayStation Plus below.