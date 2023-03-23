PlayStation Plus Losing 7 Games Next Month

There are plenty of reasons to subscribe to PlayStation Plus. The benefits range from special discounts, online multiplayer, cloud storage, and game trials to video games. One of the means to keep consumers subscribed is there are a few games released into the game catalog each month, and that should give players something new to enjoy for a good little while. But don’t expect these games to stick around forever. Instead, just like when new games get added into the mix monthly, there are a few video game titles that will get removed from the service as well.

Today, thanks to a report from Twisted Voxel, we’re finding out what games are taking their leave from the service this coming month. If you haven’t tried these games, you still have a bit before they are removed. However, we don’t know exactly when the games are being removed, so it’s best to enjoy these games sooner rather than later. We’ll list down the games that are making their way out of PlayStation Plus access below.

PlayStation Plus Games Leaving April 2023

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Gabbuchi

2Dark

The Wonderful 101 Remastered

Croixleur Sigma

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium March 2023 Games Catalog

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Tchia

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Ghostwire Tokyo

Life is Strange: True Colors

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Life is Strange 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

Untitled Goose Game

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Rage 2

Neo: The World Ends With You

Haven

PlayStation Classics PlayStation Premium March 2023 Games Catalog

Ridge Racer Type 4

Ape Escape

Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror

Of course, as mentioned, while this selection of games is making its way out of the subscription service, there were plenty of new additions that come in monthly. If you didn’t catch the new games heading to PlayStation Plus this month, we have a report right here. Otherwise, you can check out a recap of the recently added games to PlayStation Plus below.