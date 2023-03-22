Diablo IV Lacks PC Local Co-op And Here’s Why

Diablo IV is nearly released, and while we inch closer to the game’s launch into the marketplace, we’re still finding little tidbits of information. It wasn’t just until last weekend that players could try the game out for a closed beta. While that closed beta test had its share of problems, we’re approaching an open beta weekend. But there’s one feature some players might be curious about as to why it’s not been implemented. If you want to play local co-op with a friend on your PC, you’re out of luck, and here’s why.

Eurogamer recently had the chance to speak with Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson. During this conversation, the individual was asked about local cooperative multiplayer. More specifically, it was asked why PC players lack a feature that console players have, especially for a game that started on the PC platform. But there’s a more technical problem in bringing this feature into PC, as Rod Fergusson explains.

Rod Fergusson noted that console platforms have long allowed multiple accounts to be logged into the system. That’s something that wasn’t accessible for PC players are you typically didn’t have a game come out that had players logging into two accounts into one system. So right now, it’s a technical problem and dealing with account management. In fact, Rod is uncertain whether this is an issue that can even be solved with the game or if it boils down to being an entire platform issue. That would require further work to be put into Battle.net before it can be solved.

It’s a technology question. Trying to do shared-screen co-op on PC is much more challenging when it comes to account management and how you play together. Rod Fergusson – Eurogamer

Likewise, the focus was on ensuring console players who were likely playing on a larger display could enjoy a split-screen gameplay experience. But with more PC players connecting their games to a television display, it might spark more interest in ensuring future games, or even current games, start finding a means to ensure local co-op is more of an accessible option.

Currently, Diablo IV is set to launch on June 6, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, it’s noted that this weekend, an open beta is available for players to try the game. While developers are hopeful the game has a smoother experience than what players deal with in the closed beta, these errors and bugs players will experience will result in a smoother launch for the game.