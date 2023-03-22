Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora May Soon Open Pre-Orders

Ubisoft might have had a rocky start into 2023, but that doesn’t mean they are not without some truly anticipated games. One of those games that fans are eager to see more of is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. This is a game we haven’t seen much of, but with the recent release of the latest Avatar film and the IP just being a hit all around, we’re intrigued. We know this game is being developed at Massive Entertainment, but details are relatively scarce. Fortunately, it might be a game we’ll see more of in the coming months as we head toward E3.

We know Ubisoft has stated their interest in returning to E3, but let’s be honest, E3 has been a bit hit or miss since the pandemic. Even if we don’t have an E3, we’ll still have a variety of stream showcases. Ubisoft apparently has a few games that they are interested in showing off, and one of those is likely Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The game is due for a big showcase event, and what better way to highlight the game than during a time when major games are unveiled or updated to the masses?

Another clue to a big showcase for this game is the fact that we have a new datamine leak. Thanks to a report from Insider Gaming, we’re finding out now that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora may soon open up pre-orders for players interested in picking the game up at launch. The marketing material also highlights an incentive to pick up the pre-order. Those that opt for the game will get The Child of Two Worlds Pack. This pack comes with a supposed character cosmetic set and one weapon skin.

Again, we’re left waiting on the official word to come out, so we’ll have to label all this as nothing but a rumor for now. Still, if marketing materials were uncovered for a pre-order stint on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, we’ll likely have some official marketing ramp-up on the game soon.

For now, we know that within this upcoming game, we’ll be taking the role of the Na’vi as they journey to the Western Frontier. This new uncharted area of Pandora has been the subject of RDA’s push for control. Meanwhile, when this game is released, players interested in the title can pick up a copy of the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.