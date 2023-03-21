7 Games Are Leaving Xbox Game Pass Next Week

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service is incredibly popular. It’s also quite the deal, as players pay a monthly fee to unlock a massive catalog of video game titles. Fortunately, these titles are constantly being adjusted each month with new releases. Likewise, all of Microsoft’s first-party video game titles are set to release at launch on Xbox Game Pass. However, while the first-party Xbox titles will remain on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, third-party titles will eventually get removed. So as we head to the end of this month, it’s worth looking at the games leaving this subscription service.

Today, Microsoft’s Xbox Wire blog post was updated to showcase the final games coming to the service this month. We know that the final games coming to the subscription service are set to be The Show 23 and Infinite Guitars. Likewise, we already have a heads-up on the Xbox Game Pass titles coming to the subscription service next month, which includes Ghostwire: Tokyo. However, while we are likely to see a new barrage of video game titles announced next month for the service, it’s also coming into the service at the cost of a few games being removed from the subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving March 31

A Memoir Blue – Cloud, Console, and PC

Chinatown Detective Agency – Cloud, Console, and PC

ClusterTruck – Cloud, Console, and PC

Kraken Academy!! – Cloud, Console, and PC

MLB The Show 22 – Cloud and Console

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Cloud, Console, and PC

While these games are leaving the Xbox Game Pass subscription service this month, there is still an incentive to try them out. Players will find that there is a 20% discount you can make use of. So even if you don’t have time to finish any of these games before they are removed from the service, you’ll at least get to pick these games up at a price cut. Again, these games might be removed from the subscription service. With April just around the corner now, we’ll get a variety of new games to enjoy on the subscription service.

Players will want to keep an eye out for when Microsoft reveals the first wave of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service in April. Likewise, if you haven’t already picked up Xbox Game Pass, it might be worth going for the more premium tier, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This will give you access to Xbox Game Pass, EA Play titles, and Xbox Live Gold.