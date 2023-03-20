Bella Ramsay Says Second Season Of The Last Of Us May Not Come Until 2025

So, what did you do on Sunday night? There are numerous ways you can answer that, obviously. But one thing that you can’t say is that you didn’t watch a new episode of The Last Of Us. For the first time in two months, the show didn’t drop another emotional episode on HBO for people to talk about and possibly cry over. The fact that so many people mourned not having a new episode this week, thanks to the season finale being last week, shows how impactful the show was. So now, fans everywhere are looking for answers on when we’ll see season 2.

The second season was renewed after the pilot episode, so that mystery was wrapped up quickly. Neil Druckmann, who created the game for Naughty Dog, even dropped a “teaser poster” for the second season to highlight that things are coming. But that doesn’t help with production schedules or release windows. Enter Bella Ramsay, who interviewed with The Independent, and she gave an update that likely won’t make many of you happy:

“It will be a while,” Ramsey said. “I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next. So it’ll probably be at the end of 2024, early 2025.”

Shooting “at the end of the year” seems to be the party line, as Pedro Pascal had said something to that effect earlier in the year. But if you’re wondering why it might not be until 2025 that we see the second season, that would be because of scale, production, and post-production.

There have already been many promises about The Last of Us Season 2. The first promise is that season two won’t cover the second game fully like the first season did the first game. That alone indicates that there will be more fleshing out of certain storylines, characters, action scenes, etc.

Speaking of action, the team promised more infected in Season 2, which means more work going into their scenes to make them pop. Furthermore, it was said it took almost a year to film the first season. So even if they started filming in September of this year and go until August next, post-production could take months.

Then HBO will want to do a marketing campaign to get people hyped for the second season and then drop it at an opportune time.

So while it may be hard to hear, we may have to wait until 2025 to get the show’s return.