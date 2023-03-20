Neil Druckmann Teases The Last of Us Fans With Season 2

This past weekend might have been a little bleak for some fans. There wasn’t a new episode to get excited about with the immensely popular HBO live-action adaptation of The Last of Us. While we might have a ways to go before we get the following season, it didn’t stop Neil Druckmann, one of the minds that helped craft The Last of Us video game, from teasing season two. Those that are interested in seeing where the narrative will take them might need to jump to the video game series for now.

A new tease was sent out by the Neil Druckmann Twitter account this past weekend. Neil noted that there was no planned episode set to release for The Last of Us on HBO. But with that said, Neil reminded fans that season two is already on its way. We even get a small image to help hype up the upcoming season. Of course, fans that might not be into video games might not understand what is in store for them. It’s another brutal and emotional rollercoaster ride of a journey. But again, we already know that this next season of The Last of Us won’t contain the entire campaign narrative from The Last of Us Part II.

No TLoU on HBO tonight. But Season 2 is already on its way! Endure & survive! pic.twitter.com/87bKKCDBeO — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) March 19, 2023

The sequel is a far larger game, and to tell the story properly, it’s likely that the creators knew ahead of time that they would need a couple of seasons to prepare for the next chapter in the protagonist’s journey. But, of course, this game had some fans split because of the direction the developers of Naughty Dog took players. So it should be interesting to see if there are any adjustments that the live-action adaptation will make or if they’ll continue to stick with what Naughty Dog laid out already.

Additionally, it’s also a waiting game to see just when the film production will begin shooting the second season. It was noted by Pedro Pascal, the actor who portrayed Joel, that we could see the production start to film the next season this spring. But again, official word on when production will begin and when the second season will air remains a mystery. What’s not a mystery is when you’ll be able to get your hands on the physical release of The Last of Us season one. Those who want a physical copy of the season can expect a launch later in the year.