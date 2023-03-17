Resident Evil Has Another Crossover With Fortnite

The battle royale genre is truly a massive one. Competitive players log in daily in an attempt to outlast other players or see their squad reach the end. One of the genre’s most popular games is Fortnite, which continues to find new audiences worldwide. Of course, with such a mega-hit video game title, there came a swarm of crossover events. We’ve seen countless IPs and individuals appear within Fortnite as a skin purchase, and today we have another to report on. Resident Evil has, once again, returned to Fortnite.

Capcom has previously partnered up with Epic to deliver a couple of characters from Resident Evil to Fortnite. If you don’t recall, a couple of years ago now, there was the crossover that brought Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine. These skins also included a few cosmetic items that players could make use of as well. But today, Fortnite’s official Twitter account unveiled that Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield have managed to reach the game for a new survival battle. Rather than fighting off bioterrorism organizations and the undead, the duo will attempt to survive in this popular battle royale.

An agent working for the president. A woman searching for her brother. A citywide fight for survival. What could go wrong?



Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield have arrived! Grab them in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/fdy11ge9BK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 17, 2023

The duo skins are sold separately, which will cost you 1,500 V-Bucks. But there is a current deal that would offer both the character skins and their unique items at a discount. For 2,100 V-Bucks, players would be able to obtain both character skins, Leon Kennedy’s Combat Knife, Attache Case bling, along with Claire’s Umbrella Parasol and RPD Keys bling. That might be well worth the purchase; if you want the complete setup from both characters in the game. Likewise, it might be best to grab the deal soon.

We don’t have any indication as to when these characters will be pulled, so again, you might not want to sit on this purchase if you’re a fan of the franchise. This also comes in time for the release of Capcom’s upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake. Resident Evil 4 is set to launch on March 24, 2023, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, Fortnite is a free-to-play video game that can be picked up and enjoyed on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, and Android platforms. Odds are you’ll have a platform available to enjoy this game if you haven’t already given it a chance.