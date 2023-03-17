Street Fighter 6 Collector’s Edition Pre-Orders Up On Amazon – No Longer Gamestop Exclusive

Gamestop still offers pre-orders as well, but now we don't know if they can honor them.

Street Fighter 6 Collector’s Edition has popped up for pre-order on Amazon.

As described on the Amazon listing, this special edition comes with a MadGear Box, Pop Up PARADE figures Luke and Kimberly (17 cm), Sticker Set, Art book, Figure Diorama Boards, Full Standard Game, Digital Content -1 Ultimate Pass which contains content from the Year 1 Character Pass, two additional costumes and their alternate colors for the four Year 1 characters, two more stages, and a bonus of 7,700 Drive Tickets.

Now, what’s interesting about this listing is Wario64’s comment while sharing the link on Twitter:

“no longer GameStop exclusive? or Capcom ditching GameStop?”

The reason this is relevant is because of a little faux pas that GameStop did earlier this month.

As we reported, also originally from Wario64, GameStop made mistakes in organizing their pre-orders for Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector’s Edition, which is also a Capcom video game. In the fallout of that snafu, GameStop immediately cancelled all in-store pre-orders of Resident Evil 4 Remake. This mean anyone who made that pre-order couldn’t get their money back, and would receive the equivalent in store credit or used towards another item.

While some customers hoped that online Resident Evil 4 Remake pre-orders were safe, GameStop could only honor part of those numbers. Many customers also received emails that their online pre-orders were cancelled.

Neither GameStop nor Capcom talked to the public to go on the record on what exactly happened in this situation in the days since. What this listing now suggests is that Capcom has ended their exclusivity deal with GameStop, so other retailers like Amazon can also offer collector’s editions of their games.

For what it’s worth, I did checking on my own, and as best as I can tell, GameStop still offers pre-orders for Street Fighter 6 Collector’s Edition on their own website. Whether GameStop will be able to honor these pre-orders is not guaranteed since neither they nor Capcom said anything about the situation with Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector’s Edition.

The customers can at least hope for a different situation to play out. Street Fighter may have a huge legacy and is slotted to be a major release, but it isn’t likely to be receiving as many pre-orders as Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Street Fighter 6 will be releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows via Steam, and Xbox Series X|S on June 2, 2023.