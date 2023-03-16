Resident Evil 4 Remake Mod Is Already Adding VR Support

The Resident Evil fan base eagerly awaits the Resident Evil 4 remake launch. We’re set to receive the game next week, and with it comes the anticipation of seeing what developers have done with the game compared to the initial release. While we still have about a week to wait before the game finally launches into the marketplace, there is one mod already in the works that might make the game a bit more appealing for PC players. If you’re a fan of VR, then chances are you might have looked into the different VR mods available on the PC. Some notable games that don’t have VR support managed to receive the feature thanks to different modding communities, such as Hogwarts Legacy.

But today, we’re already finding out that the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake title will have a VR mod. We’re learning of the Praydog developer handling the mod, thanks to PCGamesN. This modder has worked on a few projects in the past, and it seems that the modder can bring out VR support to Capcom games running the RE Engine. That should make creating a VR feature for the game a bit easier. There is already a showcase video highlighting the mod in action. We’re sure you have already gone through the Resident Evil 4 remake demo.

The VR mod showcased this demo gameplay, which you can view embedded above. Essentially, the mod will allow players to see the world through Leon’s eyes, but you don’t have any motion control support. Instead, you’ll use the standard controller to move and look around. Additionally, we can see certain animations take players out of the point of view of Leon, so it’s not a perfect solution. Although, it would be interesting to see if other modders can add to the project and make a more seamless experience.

That said, Resident Evil 4 will launch on March 24, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, Resident Evil 4 follows Leon Kennedy on a new mission. Leon is sent out to track down and bring home Ashley Graham, the president of the United States’ kidnapped daughter. However, Leon learns of a new virus outbreak during his mission, and a far more sinister plot is in the works.