Hogwarts Legacy Modders Are Already Bringing VR To The Game

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated video game titles this year. Now with the game officially available for early access players and critics having their reviews embargoed lifted, we’re getting a better look at the title. Fortunately, things have been extremely positive for the game, as fans and critics have been pleased with Avalanche Software’s work. Players around the world will soon get to join in on the fun as the official launch date outside of being in early access is tomorrow. But if you want an even more immersive experience, then you might want to pick this game up on PC.

Who doesn’t want a more immersive experience for Hogwarts Legacy? The ability to explore Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry along with the surrounding areas is fantastic. But what if we could get into the world through VR? That is one particular area Flat2VR is working on right now. If you’re unfamiliar with Flat2VR, this is a modding community that has delivered VR experiences for countless video games. It takes a good little while before these games are really able to achieve VR, but at least we know that the community has set its sights on Hogwarts Legacy.

🔥 Hogwarts Legacy VR Mod (Praydog’s Upcoming UE VR Mod) 🔥



It’s been a dream of mine to explore Hogwarts in VR one day (you might say I’m a fan, I even proposed to my wife with a Golden Snitch 😛).



Soon you'll be able to experience this entire magical world in full 6DOF VR! pic.twitter.com/2CJM6Ai4m3 — Flat2VR (@Flat2VR) February 8, 2023

The Twitter account for Flat2VR announced that they are bringing out an upcoming Hogwarts Legacy VR mod for the game. Those of you who dreamed of exploring the school of Hogwarts will soon get to do so. There’s even a small trailer showing off the build, which is in full 6DOF VR. That footage can be seen in the tweet we have embedded above. But if you want a higher-quality version of the footage, you’ll want to take a look at the YouTube video above.

Of course, we don’t have an official date for this mod. Likewise, the community’s reaction to this footage has already chimed in on ways they could improve this experience. For instance, some fans would like motion controls and voice recognition ability. This could make for quite the magical experience if a player could speak out a spell and properly use the motion to cast it. At any rate, you’ll want to keep tabs on this mod to see when Flat2VR is ready for it to release to the public. Meanwhile, those who are just looking to experience the game as the developers created it will get the ability to jump into the fun tomorrow.

Hogwarts Legacy will be launching on February 10, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, last-generation platforms will receive the game later in the year.