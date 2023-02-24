Asterigos DLC Call of the Paragons Is Now Available

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars has released a trailer for its latest DLC: Call of the Paragons.

Acme Gamestudio has shared this description of the DLC:

“When the event of Trinity is near, the restless spirits of Aphes Paragons become disturbed and the rifts to Phantasma open across the whole city. Hilda must rise up to the challenge and prove to be the Heroine that determines the fate of Aphes.

Key Features

New area to explore: Phantasma, an inter-dimension that holds the power of the ascended.

7 new boss encounters: The Paragons of Aphes, legendary heroes of the past.

Weapon Mod System: Craft 12 new weapons exerting the power of the gods.

New outfit: Paragon Armor

Expansion of the epic stories of the myth of Aphes.”

Released in October 11 last year, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars is an action adventure game that may have the aesthetics of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but has gameplay closer to a Soulsborne game. Asterigos: Curse of the Stars is considerably more forgiving than any From Software game, but it should give you a better idea of the experience on offer.

You play as Hilda, a warrior from the Northwind Legion, who has come to the city of Aphes to find the head of the legion, her father. Hilda learns that the whole city has been accursed of the Asterigos curse. All of Aphes’ citizens have become immortal, but at the cost of their sanity. It has also made all their citizens scrambling and fighting for Starite, the material that maintains their immortality. Grimly, while Starite can be mined, the people of Aphes have started hunting each other to consume more of the material.

Call of the Paragons is an extension of the story from the original campaign. Hilda faces new bosses and puzzles, but she also has to contend with the return of the Paragons, ancient warriors from Aphes’ past, who have returned for mysterious reasons. Of course Hilda’s work is to find out exactly what called them back as dangerous wayward spirits and why.

If you’re not quite ready to play the DLC quite yet, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars also has a new major update, that comes with bug fixes and QOL improvements.

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars DLC Call of the Paragons is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. You can watch the trailer below.