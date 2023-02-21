Rumor: Nintendo Preparing Super Mario Movie Related Switch Bundle

If this bundle doesn’t have anything new other than the movie item, a lot of Nintendo fans will be disappointed. But, let’s face it, they’ll still buy them.

We have a new rumor that Nintendo are planning a new Nintendo Switch bundle just in time for the release of the Super Mario Bros movie.

Twitter account billbil_kun shared this information, alongside a heavily blurred picture of the supposed bundle:

“PREMIERE

New Release Preview

A new Nintendo Switch Bundle will be launched soon in Europe, including:

A Switch console – Red (2022 version)

Super Mario Odyssey Game (Digital code)

Something related to upcoming #SuperMarioMovie

March 10th, 2023

~269€ in France”

As of this writing, 269 euros is approximately 287 in US dollars.

The Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch bundle was originally unveiled in 2017, and features much of what has already been spoiled in this rumor. While billbil_kun took extra effort to blur out the bundle, we can see that this is the version of the Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch bundle that has two red Joy-Cons, instead of one red and one blue.

Nintendo may simply have a large amount of these bundles left over, though it would not be beyond the company to make more red Joy-Cons to prepare for the marketing blitz for the Super Mario Bros movie.

But assuming these are old stock, these will be the Switch V2 model, and not the OLED which is the latest model. Hardcore Nintendo fans may not want to buy this console again, especially since the OLED version now exists to provide a superior experience.

However, the matter of the Super Mario Bros movie-related item may just be enough to convince those same hardcore fans otherwise. Whatever this item is, it sounds like it will be very collectible. That item in particular will be remembered as Super Mario Bros movie memorabilia, giving it an appeal that will extend even beyond gamers.

Getting back to the Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch bundle, it actually already has an extra item that’s considered quite collectible. Each bundle comes with a soft pouch carrying case for your V2 Nintendo Switch. The pouch is a soft red, adorned with various illustrations. The front has a small logo of our old friend Cappy, on top of a map of the world in Super Mario Odyssey, complete with the name of each kingdom. The back has an illustration of the ship that Mario rides in between kingdoms, fittingly names The Odyssey.

So it’s possible Nintendo repurposed these Nintendo Switch soft pouches with new illustrations. Maybe Cappy and the Odyssey are getting replaced with new illustrations of the film versions of Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser, and company.

If this bundle doesn’t have anything new other than the movie item, a lot of Nintendo fans will be disappointed. But, let’s face it, they’ll still buy them. Nintendo’s goal here is to bring whatever exposure they get from the Super Mario Bros movie and convert it to their main business anyway.

On a personal note, I think this occasion would be worth the effort to make Red Switch Lites, as they are better for kids, but maybe they can do both of those too?

The Super Mario Bros movie will debut in theatres on April 7, 2023.