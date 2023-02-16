Nintendo Reminds Players Wii U & 3DS eShops Are Closing Next Month

The Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Wii U have been out of the picture for a good while now. Instead, the focus is now on the Nintendo Switch, and even now, fans are starting to wonder what that next hardware iteration will be. Unfortunately, your days are numbered if you’re still one of the few actively downloading and enjoying content from the Nintendo eShop for either the Nintendo Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS. Well, your days are numbered for using the Nintendo eShop, that is. Today, Nintendo has reminded fans that those platforms will soon lose eShop functionality.

We knew for a little while now that the closure was inbound, and this is just the natural cycle for consoles. Software is coming to an end, and the focus has pivoted to newer releases. So if you’re finding yourself actively enjoying the Nintendo eShop for either of the two platforms mentioned, you’ll have until March to get the most use out of them. More specifically, March 27, 2023, will be the date that the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS eShop will be discontinued. You won’t be able to purchase any more content on those two platforms through the eShop after that date.

Reminder: As of 3/27/2023, purchases on #eShop for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS will be discontinued.



Until March 2024, you can merge your unused Nintendo eShop balance to your Nintendo Account, so that it can be used on #NintendoSwitch.



More details: https://t.co/TzvgiIV2O5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 16, 2023

Fortunately, online multiplayer should still be working, allowing players to download games they have already purchased. Of course, that is to an extent, as we might see those two areas come to an end down the road. We just don’t have a date on those two areas yet, but at the very least, we know new purchases won’t be happening. This also means ensuring your balance, if unused, needs to be linked to your Nintendo Network id. This will allow players to merge their wallets and use the balance on content for the Nintendo Switch if they please.

It is disappointing news to hear for some. While the Nintendo Wii U wasn’t a big success, there were plenty of fans of the Nintendo 3DS. But again, this is the trend for both hardware and software. Eventually, we have to move on to the current platform. Perhaps we might see a few more Nintendo Switch units being picked up as we near the date for the Nintendo eShop closure for both the Wii U and 3DS.