The Last of Us Developers & HBO Creators Discuss World Building

The Last of Us was and continues to still be a massive hit. Naughty Dog brought this game out back on the PlayStation 3, and since then, it has seen a remastered and a remake release. Players can’t get enough of this game and its world. However, with the popularity continuing to rise thanks to the recent HBO adaptation series, we’re getting more insight into the developer’s thoughts on building this in-game world. Today, a new video upload from Naughty Dog is offering players and viewers of The Last of Us another look into the world creation.

Several members who had a hand in both the game development along with the HBO series adaptation spoke on the game world. For instance, one area that Naughty Dog is credited for is details and immersion. Both of these were commented on in the video, as the developers wanted players to really get a feel of being in this world. Throughout the game, players’ point of view comes from either Joel or Ellie. Having that gives players a bit more immersion of being in this world. It’s not an easy-going life anymore, as there is a constant fight for survival.

Developers have made it to where the QZ feels oppressive. Essentially no one is able to walk wherever they please now freely. It’s a challenge to find freedom, and even if you do, freedom is rough. There’s no telling just what you’ll come across out in the wild, whether it be hostile groups of people to infected. Fortunately, it seems that fans have taken up with the television series adaptation, so we’re getting another look into an immersive world experience.

The Last of Us is just getting through the first few episodes of the initial season debut. We know that a second season is planned, and if viewers continue to tune in, there could be a push to see another season of this series. Of course, we don’t have a third mainline installment to The Last of Us, but there have been rumors that a new installment is in the works. For now, we’ll have to wait and see just what the future holds for this IP. Could we see a storyline continuation go on where the video games left off, or have this newfound fan base swayed Naughty Dog to pick the IP back up and press on with a brand new mainline storyline? Right now, only time will tell what the future of The Last of Us mainline series will look like.