The Callisto Protocol Gets Hardcore Mode And New Skins

It looks like some fresh new content is making its way into The Callisto Protocol. Fans of the survival sci-fi horror genre are in for a real treat at the moment, with both The Callisto Protocol and the Dead Space remake currently in their orbit. While The Callisto Protocol has been out for a little bit longer than the recently-released Dead Space remake, there are still plenty of new activities planned for the title.

Players will be excited to see the release of a new free update for The Callisto Protocol, which has been revealed by the game’s creator and director Glen Schofield. Taking to Twitter earlier, Schofield announced the launch of a new mode for the grisly horror action title. Players will be able to dial up the challenge factor even further thanks to the addition of Hardcore Mode, which will be implemented today, February 7. The new mode comes after the recent release of New Game Plus, which has given those keen for a second trip around the depths of Black Iron Prison plenty to keep themselves busy with.

Hope you had fun with the New Game Plus mode we put out a few weeks ago. Tomorrow we’re putting out another free update – Hardcore Mode. We’ll also have our first DLC skins drop as part of the Season Pass. Tune in on Feb 7 after 10:30am PT! Let me know what you think! — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) February 7, 2023

Schofield asks players to “tune in” after 10.30 AM PT today, although whether that means that’s when the update will roll out or that’s when players should check for new information on Twitter, is slightly unclear. Either way, something will be happening today, so if you’re a player of The Callisto Protocol, you’ll want to keep an eye out.

The latest update will also introduce a number of brand new skins for players to try out on their adventures as Jacob Lee. These will be added to the game as part of the season pass, but can also be purchased as a standalone bundle. The Outer Way Skin Pack adds new skins for both the player and for a number of weapons, so if you fancy giving yourself a new look whilst blasting mutated biophages into smithereens, you should be able to grab the first bit of DLC from today to do so.

While its clear that The Callisto Protocol didn’t quite get off to the strong start that its developers Striking Distance Studios and publisher Krafton had perhaps hoped for, there’s definitely been a lot of work done in the short term to improve the game’s overall experience for its community. With the addition of the new Hardcore Mode, it’s expected that some players who had been a little disappointed in the game’s actual level of challenge and fear might finally get what they’d been hoping for upon the game’s original release. Either way, the developers are clearly doing the work to try and improve the game for its players, which can only be considered a good thing.

The Callisto Protocol is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.