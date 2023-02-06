Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 3 Launches February 16

After some earlier speculation today, it’s now been confirmed that the next major update for Disney Dreamlight Valley will launch next week. The official reveal of the update’s release date was confirmed on the game’s official Twitter feed, as spotted by VGC.

While it was thought that perhaps we might be seeing some of the February update’s expected new content heading into the game today, the reveal announcement now gives a bit more context to the cryptic teaser tweet shared yesterday. Players had been expecting a reveal of some kind today after the game’s official account teased a calendar in amongst a number of other update-themed emojis. It appears the tweet was actually referring to the announcement of the update’s launch date, which will be next Thursday, February 16.

#DisneyDreamlightValley: A Festival of Friendship launches on February 16th ✨! Check out our new key art for a sneak peek at what you can expect when the update launches next week. pic.twitter.com/GXD308P0C1 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 6, 2023

The exciting new update will introduce two new characters into Disney Dreamlight Valley, as well as add a number of new quests and items. Chief amongst the new additions will be everyone’s favourite snowman Olaf from Frozen, who will make his arrival as part of the new update and expand on the storyline of the Frozen Heights biome. Also making her way into the valley village will be Mirabel Madrigal from Encanto. Mirabel will also be bringing a version of her magical Casita into the game, with accompanying friendship quest content for players to enjoy.

Gameloft has also released the new key art for Disney Dreamlight Valley’s update 3, which forms the first major update for 2023 and the initial part of a year-long roadmap that Gameloft recently shared for the smash hit life-sim adventure game. The new artwork clearly depicts both Mirabel and Olaf, as well as the super cute new rabbit companion that players will be able to add to their stable of companion pets as part of the upcoming update. The new content will roll out alongside the Festival of Friendship event, which will also introduce a new Star Path into Disney Dreamlight Valley. This particular Star Path will have a theme centred on Disney’s 100th-anniversary celebrations and as such, is expected to be packed with uniquely magical cosmetics, items and decor for players to add to their village.

It’s definitely an exciting time to be a Disney Dreamlight Valley player, so keep an eye out for the new update as it gets ready for launch next week.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now in Early Access. It’ll launch in full as a free-to-play title in 2023. It’s available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.