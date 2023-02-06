CrossfireX: When it is Shutting Down and How to Refund Your Purchases

Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment’s CrossfireX was announced at E3 back in 2019. At launch, it had a

rocky start and the state of the game didn’t seem to improve a whole lot. After all, it did feature in Metacritic’s worst-reviewed games of 2022. It has now been announced that CrossfireX will be shutting down, marking the end of the title for good. The news comes shortly after it was confirmed that CrossfireX, along with a handful of other games would be removed from Game Pass this month.



CrossfireX launched just over a year ago and its the console version of the popular PC shooter, Crossfire.

The game has a single player campaign and of course, multiplayer which has features from the PC

original, while having the feel of an entirely different game.

CrossfireX to be axed in May

In a statement on their website, the development team announce that CrossfireX will be shut down on

May 18, including both single player and multiplayer. Although the team didn’t make this decision lightly

they praise fans for their enthusiasm and thank them for their support throughout the title’s short-lived life

cycle. Ultimately, they point out that the game wasn’t in the state it needed to be at, leading them to make

the decision to halt its support.

The statement reads the following:

‘It is with the deepest regret that we are informing you of our decision to end support for CrossfireX on May 18, 2023. Since the launch of the game, we have worked tirelessly to bring it to a point where we can all be proud, and throughout it all we have had the honor and pleasure of supporting our players.

Coming to this decision was not easy, however, we can proudly say that our players have been amazingly active, passionate and enthusiastic in working with us to create a game that would be fun and enjoyable by all. We want to thank each and every one of our players for playing CrossfireX and being a part of this journey with us.’

How to get a CrossfireX refund

If you’ve made any purchases in CrossfireX within the last 14 days, (as of February 3) you may be

eligible for a refund. Similarly, if you bought the game in that time frame, you can request a refund. In order to do so, you must make any requests via the Xbox support page and details on how to do this have been outlined in a CrossfireX FAQs page.



As CrossfireX will remain playable until May 18, there’s still time to enjoy the game one last time.

However, no new content will be released and sales of the game have been stopped. The in-game store

remains open, but that is to allow players to spend any remaining credits.