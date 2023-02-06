New Disney Dreamlight Valley Update Lands Today

It looks as though Disney Dreamlight Valley will be rolling out its promised February update today. As spotted in VG247, the game’s official Twitter account just dropped another cryptic but clever clue as to what players can expect next in the game. More importantly, the teaser tweet also provided a specific date, which just so happens to be today, February 6.

The teaser consists purely of emojis and looks as though it was shared last night, indicating that players should make a note on their calendars for today. The tweet depicts a calendar emoji, followed by a snowman, the 100 figure, a house emoji and a rabbit, followed by the date 2/6/2023.

📆: ☃️💯🏡🐇 – 2/6/2023 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 5, 2023

This definitely seems to indicate that players should keep an eye out today for something, and given that we already know that Frozen‘s snowman character Olaf and Encanto’s Mirabel Madrigal will be heading into the game this month, it makes sense that today could be the day that they make their grand entrance. Of course, the addition of the house emoji is an interesting one, as it could signify the appearance of Mirabel’s magical Casita, rather than the character herself, but we’ll just have to wait and see. Olaf’s storyline in particular should be an interesting one for players to look forward to, as it’s said to bring about some pretty engaging content in terms of the game’s overall narrative, but more specifically for the story of the Frosted Heights biome in the game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players definitely have a lot to look forward to this year. As well as the addition of Olaf and Mirabel, who will bring with them a number of new quests as well as some important updates to the game’s main story, players can look forward to a whole lot more content across the rest of 2023. The game’s developers Gameloft recently shared Disney Dreamlight Valley’s 2023 roadmap, which focused primarily on the early part of the year. Alongside new characters, clothes, furniture, companion pets and other items, the February update will also bring about a new Star Path for the game, which will replace the previous festive-themed Star Path that’s been in place since early December.

It’s also been revealed that plans are in place to implement multiplayer into Disney Dreamlight Valley later in 2023, as outlined on the game’s 2023 roadmap. However, it’s not clear as yet how exactly this will work or when players can expect to see the function arrive. Either way, there are a lot of new and exciting changes coming to the valley this year, starting today, by the looks of things.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now in Early Access. It’ll launch in full as a free-to-play title in 2023. It’s available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.