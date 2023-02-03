CrossfireX Will Be Shutting Down With Both Multiplayer & Single-Player Being Removed

CrossfireX wasn’t around very long before the game was unveiled to be killed off. This title which comes from Smilegate Entertainment and Remedy Entertainment, only launched last year, on February 10, 2022. This was an FPS title that was accessible on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S platforms. However, the game will be coming to an end. This news comes from the official FAQ page, which alerts players that servers will shut down for good on May 18, 2023.

There’s not a clear indication as to why exactly the studio was opting to close this game down. All we can do is look at the answers supplied via the FAQ page. In this case, the reason the studio is giving for players is that the title just wasn’t at the level the developers needed it to be. This is also despite releasing several updates, maps, and in-game events. So rather than keeping up with support and trying to turn things around for CrossfireX, the studio is deciding to move on completely.

Unfortunately, this also means the single-player campaign will be inaccessible as well. It’s a shame for those who want to enjoy the game through a solo experience, as both are tied to the server. Fortunately, if you had recently purchased the game, then you can get a refund. More specifically, those that made the purchase within the last fourteen days are eligible for a refund. So you will want to request your refund for the game if you happened to make the purchase.

Again, the game will still be accessible until May 18, 2023. So if you did enjoy this title, you’d still have a bit more time to continue enjoying it. While Smilegate handled the multiplayer component and will likely move on to another game shortly, Remedy Entertainment offered its talents for the single-player campaign. In fact, we know that they are already working on Alan Wake II, which is slated to still release into the marketplace this year.

It’s always a shame to see a game server come to an end. Likewise, it doesn’t look like there will be a means to preserve the game, with the campaign also ending when the servers are shut down. Hopefully, everyone will get a chance to enjoy a few more matches before their time with CrossfireX comes to an end this May.