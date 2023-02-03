Hogwarts Legacy Leaks Are Hitting The Internet

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the more anticipated video game titles this year. While we are inching closer to the official launch date, it seems that some players already have the game. Now it’s not surprising that some copies are floating out there in the wild. With the game nearing its release, we’re used to seeing players gaining copies ahead of the launch. But now according to Exputer’s report there are leaks spreading online, it might be cautious to avoid browsing too much for Hogwarts Legacy.

Those of you looking to avoid spoilers might want to venture far from different subreddits and social media accounts. Leaks are spreading quite a bit for Hogwarts Legacy. Earlier today, we reported that players are already gaining copies of the game. As a result, some leaks are starting to pop up online. We won’t be sharing any of the leaks here. Instead, we are simply looking to caution players from venturing too much online for this game, as you might get spoiled.

Regardless, it wouldn’t be very long before you start seeing official content come out online. At the current moment, those who have gained Early Access to Hogwarts Legacy will get the game very soon. Currently, Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on February 7, 2023, for those who have early access. That should mean videos and walkthroughs will likely be popping up online for players. Of course, the wait for the official launch is not much longer. As players will be getting the game access on February 10, 2023, when the game’s early access will be ending.

We can offer some insight if you haven’t been keeping tabs on Hogwarts Legacy. In this game, players will be taking players into the role of a newcomer student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Players will attend classes, learn spells, embark on quests, fight off the dark arts, and explore the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. While you will get to see some familiar locations from the Harry Potter franchise, you won’t see Harry or his friends. This game is set well before the events of the novels and books.

Once again, players can pick up Hogwarts Legacy on February 10, 2023. You’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when the game releases. Meanwhile, those of you who want to pick up the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms will have to wait for the game to release later on in the year.