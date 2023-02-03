Call of Duty Warzone 2.0’s Ashika Island Is Coming To Resurgence And DMZ In Season 2

Ashika Island will be entering Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 as a map in both Resurgence and DMZ when Warzone 2.0 Season 2 begins.

As covered by PCGamesN, Ashika island is an undisclosed island in the Asia Pacific, that was clearly being built as a tourist destination. For mysterious reasons, the project stopped in the 1990s and the island itself was abandoned.

This “Isle of the Sea Lions” is now being used by an ultranationalist group called Konni Group, where they move and transport biological and chemical weapons. There is a batch of noxious weaponry that Konni have taken out of Al Mazrah’s biolabs and brought to Ashika.

Shadow Company have also entered Ashika beforehand, trying to take it from Konni, so there are actually two factions already fighting by the time you enter.

A cursory view of the location, as shared by Activision themselves, shows that it has a lot of locations near the sea, based around building a town, and tourist facilities. All of these are now war zones between the Konni, Shadow Company, and yourself. There are also a lot of opportunities to take higher ground and cover, so if you’ve ever been in vacation in a place like Sentosa and wondered what it would be like to play Call of Duty there, now’s your chance to find out.

In DMZ, Ashika will be covered in fog, so it will be a slightly different experience compared to playing it in Resurgence mode. There will also be a weapons case for players to find, as well as a new boss called the Bombmaker.

DMZ was apparently too hard in Season 1, so it will be receiving tweaks across the board. This means that both the Building 21 and Al Mazrah maps are getting changes. It will also be easier to unlock weapon slots in Season 2.

However, there seems to be some progress that will be wiped clean from Season 1. Players will lose all their keys, faction mission progress, and all contraband weapons. However, they will keep any insured weapon slots they already unlocked, as well as all mission and boss rewards that were already earned.

You can learn more about Ashika in our prior coverage here and here. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is currently available to download and enjoy on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, via Steam and Activision Blizzard’s official client.