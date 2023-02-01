Check Out 8 Minutes Of New Atomic Heart Gameplay

February is looking set to be an incredibly busy month for new game releases. One of the most eagerly-anticipated games of the year so far has to be Atomic Heart. The upcoming FPS action RPG, which will take players to a chaotic paradise-like Russia of an alternate post-WWII world, is set to be released on February 21. Ahead of this, the teaser trailers are coming in thick and fast, with a new one showing off some meaty-looking shooter combat.

To help get players in the mood for Atomic Heart’s android-filled world, developers Mundfish and publisher Focus Entertainment have released a brand new gameplay trailer. Although we’ve been treated to a few glimpses of the overall Atomic Heart premise and action up to now, this new gameplay footage goes into more detail about the game’s punishing combat and explosive encounters. You can check out eight minutes of new gameplay footage right here, to get yourself in the mood for Atomic Heart‘s upcoming launch in a few weeks’ time.

It’s clear from the latest trailer that Atomic Heart looks set to provide players with a cinematic experience packed to the brim with challenging combat situations. In true alternate timeline dystopian style, the game will see players facing off against rogue robots, giant machines and even mutants. Players will need to develop an understanding of this world and its robotic inhabitants, as they’ll find themselves at the heart of a mission designed to bring about an end to the robot uprising that rules over Facility 3826.

The new gameplay trailer also details some of the intricacies of the game’s world, as well as gives an overview of the military base of Facility 3826, which players will be able to explore and investigate on their mission as elite soldier Major P-3. As well as being able to make use of a vast array of weaponry, players will also be able to use telekinetic and electrical or elemental abilities as part of their combat arsenal, which spices up the traditional shooter mechanics of the action a fair bit.

Pre-order details for Atomic Heart have also now been revealed, with players having four options to choose from if they want to get their hands on one of the different editions of the game. Players can choose from one of the following options.

The Limited Edition Bundle, exclusive to the Focus Entertainment Store, which includes the base game, a Steelbook, a metal poster and the official artbook designed by Mundfish

The Standard Edition, which includes the base game

The Gold Edition, which includes the base game and the Atomic Pass

The Premium Edition, which includes the base game, the Atomic Pass, an exclusive digital artbook and extra cosmetics.

The Atomic Pass adds to the game’s base content with four DLCs, opening access to new areas and labs as well as new weapons, enemies, bosses and more. Players don’t have too much longer to wait to play the game. Atomic Heart releases on February 21. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.